Fareportal Sees 60 per cent Jump in Cybersecurity Efficiencies Using CyberArk

Hyderabad: CyberArk announced that leading travel technology company, Fareportal, has chosen the CyberArk Identity Security Platform to improve its security management, reduce risk and gain greater privileged access control and visibility.





Every month, Fareportal handles over 500 million site visits from customers looking for low-cost, high-value travel experiences and has implemented robust cybersecurity programs to protect these customers as well as its staff, assets and operations. Most of Fareportal’s IT infrastructure is on-premises, with a few cloud-hosted virtual machines for SaaS products.

Fareportal deployed CyberArk Privileged Access Manager, a component of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, to enable the company to map all privileged accounts to its existing corporate user directory.





As a result, Fareportal estimates that cybersecurity management efficiencies have improved by as much as 60%. In addition, CyberArk also helps the company meet regulatory demands more easily by streamlining audit and reporting processes.

Pooja Bansal, Director - Information Security, at Fareportal, said, “Managing multiple privileged accounts was a significant challenge. We had to manually on and off-board privileged user accounts and passwords and did not have a unified view to oversee them. Passwords were recycled inconsistently - and some administrators even used the same password across multiple domains. With CyberArk, we now have clear insight into who is accessing what, allowing us to worry less about privileged access and focus more on delivering high-value customer service and experience improvements.”