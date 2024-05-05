Elon Musk's X Introduces Enhanced Image Matching to Combat Deepfakes

In a proactive move against the proliferation of deceptive media, Elon Musk's platform X has unveiled a significant update aimed at tackling the menace of deepfakes and shallowfakes. The update, dubbed 'improved image matching,' introduces a heightened level of scrutiny on social media content, particularly targeting manipulated images and videos.



Under this new initiative, X will now display notes on 30 % more posts that contain similar or identical images, thereby enabling users to discern potential instances of misinformation or falsified media. Additionally, the platform will implement rigorous monitoring mechanisms to identify and address erroneous image matches, bolstering its efforts to combat the spread of deceptive content.



Elon Musk emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating that it "should make a big difference in defeating deepfakes (and shallowfakes)." Shallowfakes, distinguished from deepfakes by their creation without the assistance of artificial intelligence, encompass various forms of manipulated media achieved through readily available editing tools.



In a parallel development, X has introduced a feature wherein notes on images are automatically displayed on posts containing matching images. According to a spokesperson from the company, this feature allows users to gauge the extent of image matches across multiple posts, providing valuable context and insight into the prevalence of potentially deceptive content.

Improved image matching will now show notes on ~30% more posts that contain similar or identical images.



We just rolled out the update and will be monitoring for any erroneous image matches. https://t.co/s92XoA1SZ9 — Community Notes (@CommunityNotes) May 3, 2024