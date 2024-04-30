DRDL Hosts Dipam-2 Meet to Foster Collaborations in Defence Technology

HYDERABAD: Over 70 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) attended the DRDL Industry Partners & Associates Meet (Dipam-2) meet at the Defence Research and Development Laboratory in Secunderabad to discuss advancements and collaborations in missile systems and defence technologies. The meet was inaugurated by DRDL director G.A. Srinivasa Murthy and scientists including, Dr B.V.N. Charyulu, Dr R. Krishanmurthy, Dr J.V.R. Sagar, Dr S. Krishna Mohan, and L. Srinivasa Rao, experts in various facets of defence technology, from propulsion systems to smart materials and artificial intelligence applications in missile design. Director Srinivasa Murthy spoke about the laboratory’s vision to evolve a robust partnership with established and emerging industries.



