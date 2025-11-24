Devrishi’s Groundbreaking ‘Sadanira Project’ Claims Ganga is Ancient Engineering Marvel, Not Natural River

Haridwar: In a revelation that could rewrite India’s hydrological and spiritual history, Devrishi, also known as Rishikesh Pandey—philosopher, spiritual researcher, and founder of Indian Sonic Philosophy—has claimed that the Ganga is not a natural river but an extraordinary feat of ancient water engineering constructed over generations.



The ‘Sadanira Project’, led by Devrishi, is conducting the most comprehensive multi-disciplinary study of Indian rivers, with plans to cover over 100 waterways including Brahmaputra, the lost Saraswati, Kaveri, and Godavari.



Ancient Hydraulic Engineering: Ganga’s Untold Story



“Based on archaeological evidence and consultations with archaeologists, what we’ve discovered is that Ganga represents an extraordinary accomplishment of ancient water management,” explains Devrishi. “Bhagirath’s ancestors worked for years creating this river system. Bhagirath ultimately brought it from Devprayag to the Bay of Bengal, giving life to Northern India.”



The claim challenges conventional understanding, suggesting Ganga was a deliberate hydrological project spanning generations rather than a purely natural formation.



Haridwar Unveils Royal Legacy



Recent research in Haridwar has uncovered historical evidence spanning from Samrat Vikramaditya to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.



Pradeep Jha, former president of Ganga Seva Samiti, revealed that his organization has served Har Ki Pauri Ghat since 1916. He shared detailed accounts of Devi Ahilyabai’s significant contributions to the sacred site.



Dr. Ajay Parmar, professor at Uttarakhand Sanskrit University, established Vikramaditya’s connection to Har Ki Pauri Ghat and traced the Parmar dynasty’s Uttarakhand origins to a Malwa prince, revealing ancient political networks centered around Ganga’s development.



Indian Sonic Philosophy: Bridging Ancient Wisdom and Modern Science



Devrishi’s work extends beyond river research. His Indian Sonic Philosophy, elaborated in his book ‘The Krishna Effect’, has garnered attention from major media outlets including NDTV and India Today, particularly for proposing mantra therapy as a subject in school curricula.



“According to Sonic Philosophy, Ganga—or water itself—is the invisible form of the Supreme,” says Devrishi. This spiritual perspective informs the scientific rigor of his research.



Elite Support for Ambitious Vision



The project has received crucial support from Shriram Tiwari, Cultural Advisor to Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Minister, and P. Narahari, a senior IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh.



The multidisciplinary research team comprises archaeologists, historians, writers, and documentary filmmakers, integrating spiritual, cultural, and scientific dimensions.



Comprehensive River Documentation: A Two-Pronged Journe



Having completed research at Devprayag, Rishikesh, and now Haridwar—along with comprehensive studies on Narmada and Shipra rivers—the team will embark on dual routes:

1. Ganga route: Haridwar → Kanpur → Prayagraj → Bay of Bengal



2. Yamuna route: Yamunotri → Delhi → Mathura → Prayagraj

The paths converge at Prayagraj, mirroring the sacred confluence, after which the unified expedition will document Ganga to the Bay of Bengal.



Additionally, the ‘Shri Krishna Pathey Yojana’ traces Lord Krishna’s historic journey from Mathura to Dwarka.



Digital Platform for Vedic Renaissance



The organization is set to launch sanatanwisdom.com, a comprehensive digital platform dedicated to Vedic knowledge,mantra therapy, and research dissemination.



“This platform will present our extensive research findings and make ancient wisdom accessible to contemporary seekers,” Devrishi explains.



Sonic Experiments: Scientific Validation of Mantra Therapy



Under the framework of Indian Sonic Philosophy, the organization will conduct extensive sonic experiments aimed at providing scientific validation for mantra-based healing practices.



“We’re creating a bridge between ancient spiritual practices and modern scientific methodology,” says Devrishi. “These experiments will demonstrate how sound, frequency, and mantras impact human consciousness and well-being.”



Spiritual Dimensions Meet Scientific Inquiry



The research honors Ganga’s supreme spiritual status—the sacred river flowing from Vishnu’s feet, held on Shiva’s head, and contained in Brahma’s kamandal—while subjecting it to rigorous scientific examination.



Devrishi’s work demonstrates that spiritual reverence and scientific inquiry need not conflict but can complement each other in understanding India’s sacred geography.



Conservation Through Comprehensive Data



“The ultimate objective is creating comprehensive, multi-dimensional data for river conservation,” emphasizes Devrishi. “This isn’t just about Ganga—it’s about preserving India’s entire riverine heritage for future generations.”

With methodical documentation already completed on Narmada and Shipra, and ambitious plans for 100+ rivers, the Sadanira Project represents perhaps the most holistic approach to understanding and conserving India’s waterways.

The Pollution Crisis: An Urgent Warning

However, the research has also uncovered a disturbing reality. The team discovered that Ganga is affected by sewage and waste contamination almost from its source—a critical threat to the river’s future.

“This pollution from the very beginning stages poses a grave danger,” warns Devrishi. “Our documentation will provide evidence-based data crucial for effective conservation strategies and policy interventions.”

