Came Across a Cyber Scammer? Here’s What to Do Next

Cybercrime is evolving faster than most people realize, and scammers today can mimic everything from courier companies to payment gateways with alarming precision. A fake delivery message, a link requesting a small payment, or a call asking for an OTP — that’s often all it takes to fall into a digital trap.

If you’ve just encountered a suspicious message or transaction, what you do next can make all the difference. Acting quickly can help contain damage and protect others, too.

What to Do Right Away: Ruko, Socho, Action Lo!

· Stop All Communication: Block the number, email ID, or social media handle used by the scammer. Do not engage, not even to argue.

· Don’t Share Additional Information: If you’ve already shared sensitive details such as OTPs, card numbers, or login credentials, contact your bank immediately to block your card or freeze your account.

· Take Screenshots: Keep records of messages, emails, transaction IDs, and contact details related to the scam. These are valuable for reporting and investigation.

· Check for unauthorized Transactions: Review your bank and UPI apps for any suspicious activity. If you find one, raise a dispute on the app or call customer care right away.

Where to Report

· Call 1930: The national cyber fraud helpline works across India and provides immediate assistance for financial scams.

· Visit cybercrime.gov.in: Use the “Report Other Cyber Crime” section to file complaints related to phishing, social media, or impersonation scams.

· Inform Your Bank or UPI App: Every major app such Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, includes an in-app option to report fraud. Use it immediately.

· File an FIR* (if required): For significant financial loss or harm, file a complaint at your nearest police station.

Final Word

Spotting a scam early is a win but reporting it helps others avoid the same trap. Fraudsters often reuse scripts, links, and contact numbers across cities and platforms. Your quick action could prevent the next victim.

India’s cyber response systems are stronger than ever, but awareness remains the first line of defence.

FedEx is committed to supporting cyber awareness and education initiatives that endeavor to help consumers, small businesses, and communities operate securely in today’s fast-moving digital economy.