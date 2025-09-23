byteXL Launches its Flagship National Hackathon 'HacXLerate'

byteXL has announced the launch of its flagship national hackathon, HacXLerate, designed to bring together student innovators from across the country to solve real-world challenges with emerging technologies.

Organized in partnership with Qwipo, OneCompiler, and Vahan Bazar, HacXLerate will offer undergraduate engineering students the chance to solve real-world challenges, gain hands-on experience, network with industry leaders, and unlock internships and career opportunities with participating companies.

The hackathon will take place in three stages. The first round, a 36-hour virtual event, will be held from September 27 to 28, 2025, where teams submit their prototypes and demo videos. The second round will take place onsite in Hyderabad on October 10, 2025, where shortlisted teams will develop advanced solutions on Nimbus, byteXL’s proprietary learning and development platform, with mentorship from partner companies.

The grand finale will be hosted in Hyderabad on October 11, 2025, where finalists will pitch their solutions to a distinguished jury and compete for a prize pool of ₹1.75 lakh, including ₹1,00,000 for the first prize, ₹50,000 for the second, and ₹25,000 for the third.