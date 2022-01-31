Technology Other News 31 Jan 2022 Spotify to add advis ...
Technology, In Other News

Spotify to add advisories to podcasts discussing COVID-19

AP
Published Jan 31, 2022, 4:28 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2022, 4:28 pm IST
Spotify has been embroiled in protests, kicked off by Neil Young, over the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation
The music streaming service said that it will add content advisories before podcasts discussing the virus. (Photo: AP/File)
 The music streaming service said that it will add content advisories before podcasts discussing the virus. (Photo: AP/File)

New York: Following protests of Spotify kicked off by Neil Young over the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, the music streaming service said that it will add content advisories before podcasts discussing the virus.

In a post Sunday, Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek laid out more transparent platform rules given the backlash stirred by Young, who on Wednesday had his music removed from Spotify after the tech giant declined to get rid of episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience, which has been criticized for spreading virus misinformation.

 

Personally, there are plenty of individuals and views on Spotify that I disagree with strongly, wrote Ek.

It is important to me that we don't take on the position of being content censor while also making sure that there are rules in place and consequences for those who violate them.

Ek said that the advisories will link to Spotify's fact-based COVID-19 hub in what he described as a new effort to combat misinformation. It will roll out in the coming days, Ek said. He did not specifically reference Rogan or Young.

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who have signed a multi-year deal to produce and host podcasts for Spotify under their production company Archewell Audio, on Sunday urged Spotify to tame virus misinformation.

 

Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform, an Archewell spokesperson said in a statement.

"We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis. We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does.

Earlier Sunday, Nils Lofgren, the Bruce Springsteen guitarist and a member of Crazy Horse, a frequent collaborator with Young, said he was joining Young's Spotify revolt. Lofgren said he had already had the last 27 years of his music removed and requested labels with his earlier music to do likewise.

 

We encourage all musicians, artists and music lovers everywhere to stand with us and cut ties with Spotify," wrote Lofgren in a statement.

On Friday, Joni Mitchell said she is seeking to remove all of her music from Spotify in solidarity with Young.

Earlier, hundreds of scientists, professors and public health experts asked Spotify to remove a Dec. 31 episode from The Joe Rogan Experience in which he featured Dr. Robert Malone, an infectious-disease specialist who has been banned from Twitter for spreading COVID-19 misinformation.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: spotify, spotify premium
Location: United States, New York, New York


Latest From Technology

According to Apple, masked face ID uses less biometric data than full-face face ID so there may be times when the user's entire face cannot be recognized. (AFP)

iPhone users may soon be able to use Face ID while wearing a mask

Past Pixel A-series phones like the 5a 5G and the 4a came in August so this would be quite the shift by Google. (Photo: PTI)

Google's Pixel 6a smartphone might launch in May

In 2017, YouTube said the subscriber-only first season of originals racked up 250 million views. (Representational image: Youtube)

YouTube will no longer be making most original shows

The screen of the new gadget is a 6.6

Realme 9i to be launched in India on January 18



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Netflix tests TikTok-style feed for children

Netflix has cited TikTok as a major competitor in past earnings reports, suggesting these features are aimed at stealing time away from the service by focusing on more short-form content. (AP Photo)

Nokia Lite Earbuds, Wired Buds launch in India

The Lite Earbuds have 6mm drivers and can last about 6 hours continuous playback. (Photo: Twitter/@NokiamobileIN)

WhatsApp history can be transferred from an iPhone to any phone with Android 12

For a short while, you've been able to transfer your WhatsApp history from an iPhone to a Samsung device, and this capability is now getting extended to all Google Pixels too. (DC file photo)

Twitter is planning to bring vertical video feed

Twitter logo. (Photo: AP)

Amazon's Alexa told a child to do potentially lethal 'challenge'

Alexa seemingly pulled the idea for the challenge from an article describing it as dangerous, citing news reports about an alleged challenge trending on TikTok. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->