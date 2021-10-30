Technology Other News 30 Oct 2021 Microsoft rolling ou ...
Microsoft rolling out Windows 11 for more PCs this week

ANI
Published Oct 30, 2021, 1:11 pm IST
Updated Oct 30, 2021, 1:11 pm IST
If you still don't see the prompt and want to skip the waiting line, Microsoft offers an easy way to upgrade early
Microsoft doesn't recommend it and you might not receive security updates in the future, but the workaround is very easy without having to reinstall Windows. (AP Photo)
 Microsoft doesn't recommend it and you might not receive security updates in the future, but the workaround is very easy without having to reinstall Windows. (AP Photo)

Washington: After an initial launch to mostly new PCs earlier this month, American tech conglomerate Microsoft is gradually making the free Windows 11 upgrade available to more existing and eligible devices this week.

According to The Verge, the company has said, "The availability of Windows 11 has been increased and we are leveraging our latest generation machine learning model to offer the upgrade to an expanded set of eligible devices. We will continue to train our machine learning model throughout the phased rollout to deliver a smooth upgrade experience."

 

For those who have been waiting for the Windows 11 upgrade to appear in Windows Update, they might find the above prompt this week.

Microsoft hasn't provided a list of devices that are now being offered the Windows 11 upgrade, but users will only be able to obtain the update through Windows Update if their PC meets the minimum system requirements.

If you still don't see the prompt and want to skip the waiting line, Microsoft offers an easy way to upgrade early.

As per The Verge, there are also ways to install Windows 11 on unsupported CPUs, too. Microsoft doesn't recommend it and you might not receive security updates in the future, but the workaround is very easy without having to reinstall Windows.

 

...
