Technology Other News 30 Jun 2021 Google Messages to r ...
Technology, In Other News

Google Messages to roll out auto-OTP deletion, 'SMS Categories' features

ANI
Published Jun 30, 2021, 6:27 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2021, 6:27 pm IST
Google is updating its Messages app to allow it to delete one-time passwords (OTPs) automatically
Google also said that the app will be able to sort messages into categories, keeping your personal correspondence away from notifications about bank transactions and special offers. (AP Photo)
 Google also said that the app will be able to sort messages into categories, keeping your personal correspondence away from notifications about bank transactions and special offers. (AP Photo)

Washington: Tech giant Google is all set to release new features for its Messages app. The upcoming updates will be exclusively rolled out to users in India. As per The Verge, Google is updating its Messages app to allow it to delete one-time passwords (OTPs) automatically, to stop the single-use codes from clogging up your inbox, the company announced.

Google also said that the app will be able to sort messages into categories, keeping your personal correspondence away from notifications about bank transactions and special offers.

 

The company further said that it is using a machine learning model to sort messages into categories like personal, transactions, OTPs, and offers, which sounds very similar to what it already offers for emails in Gmail. The sorting process happens on-device, Google said, so it should still work while offline. Google shared that the new features will roll out "over the coming weeks" in India, on Android phones running version 8 and above.

A spokesperson for the company declined to comment on whether the feature could see a release outside of the country. The upcoming auto-OTP deletion and SMS Categories features are optional and can be managed in settings. If you want to try them out, make sure you are using the latest version of the Google Messages app.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: google messages, google, google messages app
Location: United States, Washington


Related Stories

Facebook, Google officials appear before parliamentary panel over misuse of platform
Amazon, Google under probe for fake reviews of goods

Latest From Technology

Facebook and Google representatives were called days after Twitter officials deposed before the panel. (AFP file Photo)

Facebook, Google officials appear before parliamentary panel over misuse of platform

Twitter is already engaged in a tussle with the Indian government over the new social media rules. (AFP Photo)

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari booked in Uttar Pradesh over distorted India map

Users can enjoy listening to the Signature playlists with a hand-free voice-enabled experience with Alexa. (Photo: Amazon Prime Music - music.amazon.in)

Amazon Prime Music launches 'Signature' playlist series

Android users will be able to find the setting in the Continue Watching section of the service or from the Download menu on Android. (Photo: PTI)

Android Netflix users can now stream partially downloaded content



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari booked in Uttar Pradesh over distorted India map

Twitter is already engaged in a tussle with the Indian government over the new social media rules. (AFP Photo)

ISRO, MapmyIndia join hands to take on Google Maps/Earth

Picture used for representatinal purposes only (Image source: ANI)

Karnataka CM launches DBT mobile app for fund transfer to beneficiaries

Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa launched the app virtually. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)

Aim to comply with IT rules, working to implement operational processes: Facebook

The company, however, did not divulge additional details. (Photo: PTI)

Microsoft to train 1.62L students in Andhra Pradesh

AP government has entered into an MoU with IT giant Microsoft to skill up students and youth, so that they become employable by various companies due to their additional qualifications. Representational Image/AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham