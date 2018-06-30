search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, In Other News

Your WhatsApp group admin can now block you from messaging

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 30, 2018, 5:10 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2018, 5:10 pm IST
The new functionality raises the bar of the extent of control group admins can have.
The members will receive notification regarding the changes executed in the group's settings. (Source: Pixabay)
 The members will receive notification regarding the changes executed in the group's settings. (Source: Pixabay)

WhatsApp groups act as a chit-chat junction for uncountable people across the globe which often results in some members wreaking a havoc, unnecessarily. With the array of updates rolling out for WhatsApp frequently, the messenger developers have now addressed this issue by allowing group admins to have a control over who can send the messages in the group.

The new feature has been added in the 'Group Settings' section where the admin can see the option of ‘Send Messages’ where he/she can allow either ‘Only Admin’ or ‘All Group Members’ to send messages. The members will receive notification regarding the changes executed in the group's settings. For now, this new option has been made available on Android WhatsApp beta version 2.18.201 and iOS stable version 2.18.70 along with Windows phones.

 

The new functionality raises the bar of the extent of control group admins can have. The messenger is gradually moving towards providing people more commerce-oriented facilities as many business owners are focussed on trading through WhatsApp. This makes it necessary to allow only a limited number of people to send messages in the groups.

(Source)

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: whatsapp group, whatsapp update




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When Salman, Ajay, Akshay and Saif ‘promoted’ Ranbir's Sanju more than 2 decades ago

Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Sanju’, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar.
 

Ziva turns cheerleader not for daddy MS Dhoni but Hardik Pandya in adorable video

After the win, the 24-year-old shared an adorable video of MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva cheering him during the match.(Photo: PTI)
 

Bengaluru boy Vedant Mehra wins Ultimate Bartender Championship

Bengaluru’s Vedant Mehra after winning Ultimate Bartender Championship with Global Brand Ambassador Joe Petch.
 

Massive 89-carat yellow diamond worth £10 million recovered in Africa

The stunner was unearthed by mining firm Lucapa in an area that is relatively unexplored. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)
 

Disharmony between India women's cricket team players and coach Tushar Arothe?

Cheeky selection calls and rigid training sessions have resulted in a rift between the players and the coach, according to reports. (Photo: PTI)
 

Grace is celebration of victory over life's battles, says author Supreeta Singh

"In the four phases of her life, Kavita had encountered four men who eventually leave a deep impression on her,” Singh narrates.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Samsung Galaxy S9, S8 and Note 8 get approvals from US Department of Defense

In order to achieve this approval, Samsung worked with several standards bodies to ensure that its devices adhere to the needs of the NIAP.

Facebook, Google under fire for tricking EU users into sharing personal data

that Google, Facebook and Microsoft use misleading wording and only offer take it or leave it options. (Photo: Pixabay)

Data privacy, security: Tinder gets safer than before

Fortunately, the security risk has been taken care of now. (Photo: Twitter/Tinder)

Data analytics: A prerequisite to Artificial Intelligence mobility

Cars today are not only machines on wheels, but an inseparable communion of software and hardware. (Representative image: Pixabay)

Adopting solar power can help you earn money

So, if you have installed Solar on your rooftop and implemented the net metering policy, then you get credited for the electricity you deliver back to the grid at the same retail price that you pay for the electricity you take from the grid. (image: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham