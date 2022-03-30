Technology Other News 30 Mar 2022 India successfully t ...
India successfully test-fires two more surface-to-air missiles off Odisha coast

PTI
Published Mar 30, 2022, 11:04 pm IST
Updated Mar 30, 2022, 11:04 pm IST
Performance of all weapon system components including missile, weapon system radar and command post have been validated during the trials
The Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MRSAMs) scored direct hits against high speed aerial targets at Integrated Test Range, Chandipur during the flight tests. (ANI File)
Balasore: India on Wednesday successfully flight-tested two more rounds of Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles off the Odisha coast, proving the nation's capability, DRDO sources said.

The Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MRSAMs) scored direct hits against high speed aerial targets at Integrated Test Range, Chandipur during the flight tests. These MRSAMs are meant for use by the Army.

 

The launches established the accuracy and reliability of the weapon system against targets covering the sea skimming and high altitude functionality within the envelope, DRDO said.

Performance of all weapon system components including missile, weapon system radar and command post have been validated during these trials. The flight tests were carried out in the presence of senior officials from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army.

With the conclusion of flight trials for different ranges and scenarios, the system has completed its development trials, they said.

 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, Indian Army and the defence industry units involved for the successful launches of MRSAM-Army and said the successful launches have once again proved the reliability of the system.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the teams associated with the successful test firings of the weapon system.

On March 27, 2022, the missile system was successfully flight tested twice against high-speed aerial targets for different ranges as part of the live firing trials.

 

...
Tags: surface-to-air missiles, defence research and development organisation (drdo), missile launch, medium range surface-to-air missiles
Location: India, Odisha


A crucial advantage of the algorithm developed is that it eliminates the need for fancy equipment or an array of lenses to capture videos with depth. (Representational image/Pixabay)

IIT Madras, US Uty develop AI-based algorithms to enhance 3D effects in phone videos

The government put out a tweet seeking donations in cryptocurrencies, and people from across the globe contributed 9.9 million dollars in just 48 hours (It’s now above 20 million).

The Power of Scocial Media; A virtual weapon in modern warfare

The upcoming HTC flagship will focus on VR and AR. (Photo: ANI)

HTC to launch new flagship Android phone in April

Eventually, IGTV videos appeared in the main feed. (Photo: PTI/File)

Instagram's standalone IGTV app officially discontinued



