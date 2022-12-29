  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Technology Other News 29 Dec 2022 Twitter outage hits ...
Technology, In Other News

Twitter outage hits thousands of users globally

REUTERS | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 29, 2022, 10:41 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2022, 10:44 am IST
Twitter Inc suffered a major outage on Wednesday, leaving tens of thousands of users globally unable to access the popular social media platform . (PTI file image)
 Twitter Inc suffered a major outage on Wednesday, leaving tens of thousands of users globally unable to access the popular social media platform . (PTI file image)

Twitter Inc suffered a major outage on Wednesday, leaving tens of thousands of users globally unable to access the popular social media platform or use its key features.

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed more than 10,000 affected users from the United States, about 2,500 from Japan and about 2,500 from the UK at the peak of the disruption.

Reports of Twitter outages fell sharply by Wednesday evening, according to the website.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The social network's status page shows that all systems are operational.

During the outage, some users were unable to log in to their Twitter account via desktops or laptops. The issue also affected the mobile app and features including notifications.

Others took to Twitter to share updates and memes about the service disruption, with #TwitterDown trending as a hashtag on the social media site.

Some attempts to log in to Twitter from the desktop prompted an error message saying: "Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again."

Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted he was still able to use the service.

"Works for me," Musk posted in response to a user who asked if Twitter was broken.

The outage comes two months after Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter, which has been marked by chaos and controversy.

Hundreds of Twitter employees quit the social media company in November, by some estimates, including engineers responsible for fixing bugs and preventing service outages.

Other big technology companies have also been hit by outages this year. In July, a near 19-hour service outage at Canada's biggest telecom operator Rogers Telecommunications shut banking, transport and government access for millions.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: twitter outage, twitter down, global twitter outage


Latest From Technology

Elon Musk (Bloomberg)

Musk says Twitter to allow users to turn off view count feature

It was operated with a 20.2t thrust level for the first 40 s, followed by an operation at 20t off-nominal zones before operating it at 22.2 t for duration of 435 s, by moving the thrust control valve. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

CE-20 cryogenic rocket engine test successful

The social media company said Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday. (Photo: AFP)

Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

Quantum Energy’s four EV Scooters - Plasma, Elektron, Milan, and Bziness - offer a wide range of powerful, efficient, and cost-effective EV scooters. (Photo by arrangement)

Quantum Energy opens its first EV dealership in Telangana



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

WhatsApp bans over 23.28 lakh Indian accounts in August

The government had last year notified IT rules to make digital intermediaries more accountable and responsible for content hosted on their platforms. (Photo: PTI)

Musk sells $4B in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal

Elon Musk. (AP)

Facebook India seeks 14-day time from Delhi Assembly to appear before it

In an email sent to the Committee, Facebook India said that it is selecting an appropriate officer for it. (AFP File Photo)

Meity blocks 348 apps identified by Home Ministry: MoS IT

Minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said the apps are developed by various countries, including China. (Photo: ANI/Representational)

Hyderabad police considering analyzers to catch drug users

Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand — DC Image
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->