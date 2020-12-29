First Artificial Intelligence community Centre launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The nation’s first Artificial Intelligence Community Centre, HexArt, was launched here on Monday by IT and EC secretary Jayesh Ranjan. The centre, its sponsors said, is dedicated to the city and the state.



The HexArt Institute in an initiative of the Hexagon Capability Center India (HCCI), the largest product development unit of the technology major Hexagon AB. It considers this institute as a timely societal responsibility initiative. The center will train more than 350 students every year across multiple batches.



Established at a cost of Rs 64 lakh, the institute incorporates state-of-the-art infrastructure, IT hardware and software and a well-designed curriculum.

The purpose of HexArt is to democratize AI knowledge cum skill to the masses and provide free education on AI to the community.



The fundamental and advanced-level courses are designed for students from Class 8 to Class 12 and senior engineering graduates respectively.



Jayesh Ranjan, who inaugurated the setup, said: "2020 is commemorated in Telangana as the year of AI and it will be a key focus for the coming year and beyond.” He also spoke about the state's plans for creating a talent pool for emerging technologies. "It is critical that we build a strong talent pool and AI is going to play a key role. I fully appreciate Hexagon’s contributions in fuelling the community level growth for futuristic technology”, Ranjan said.



Announcing the opening of the institute, Navaneet Mishra, VP and GM, HCCI, said, “The goal of the AI community centre is to empower and up-skill the next generation of youths with AI skills. We need to make AI pervasive to compete and succeed in today’s world. As the oldest MNC in Hyderabad, we are committed to building the state’s talent community and advance their growth.”



Earlier this year, HCCI signed an MoU with the Telangana government. “The company is more than happy to contribute towards the government's commitment to sustain and grow the AI knowledge base in the city and the state,” Mishra added.

