Technology Other News 29 Jul 2021 Jio's Rs 75 ent ...
Technology, In Other News

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

ANI
Published Jul 29, 2021, 3:31 pm IST
Updated Jul 29, 2021, 3:32 pm IST
Bharti Airtel tweaked its low-end (2G) tariff portfolio by discontinuing entry-level Rs 49 plan for users
Jio's entry-level plans now start at Rs 79 which offers Rs 64 of talk-time and 200MB data. (Photo: AFP/File)
 Jio's entry-level plans now start at Rs 79 which offers Rs 64 of talk-time and 200MB data. (Photo: AFP/File)

New Delhi: Telecom operators are aggressively making a bid to push entry-level users to higher-paying plans -- a much-needed move for the financially struggling telcos -- but Reliance Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan remains the best deal so far offering value for money.

A day earlier, Bharti Airtel tweaked its low-end (2G) tariff portfolio by discontinuing entry-level Rs 49 plan for users at the bottom of the pyramid.

 

Its entry-level plans now start at Rs 79 which offers Rs 64 of talk-time and 200MB data, implying that the minimum plan that is required to stay active on Airtel's network is Rs 79.

It works out to 60 per cent increase for the bottom of pyramid users. This also includes those users who use their phone for only incoming services, as they cannot afford to pay for outgoing calls/data.

On the other hand, Jio offers a Rs 75 entry-level plan for JioPhone users that comes with many more benefits. It is providing 300 minutes of free voice calls every month free without a customer doing a recharge.

 

On the other hand, Airtel's Rs 79 plan provides Rs 64 talktime that translates to 106 minutes of calls at the rate of 60 paise per minute.

Besides, Airtel has blocked SMS services on Rs 79 plan, thus disallowing low-end users from availing several SMS-based government benefits.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has made similar moves in a few circles and will expand it pan-India soon in a bid to push entry-level users to higher-paying plans.

Pre-paid users make up well over 90 per cent of the industry's subscriber base.

Both Airtel and Vi have been stressing on the need to raise tariffs and average revenue per user (ARPU) but have been reluctant to make the first move because market leader Jio has been looking to rapidly add users even at the cost of ARPU growth.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: airtel jio, jio, jio 4g services
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Technology

The company did not reveal a timeline for when it might expand to more brands. (Photo: AFP/File)

Twitter in works to add new shopping section for brands

It will roll out new technology aimed at reducing unwanted contact from adults. (Photo: PTI/File)

Instagram to make accounts for users under 16 private by default

Instagram earlier supported Reels up to 30 seconds only. (Photo: AP)

Instagram increases time duration of Reels

iPhones are here to stay, even though this year's iPhone 13 is rumoured to come with a smaller notch than previous models. (AFP Photo)

iPhone 14 Pro might sport a titanium body



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Twitter in works to add new shopping section for brands

The company did not reveal a timeline for when it might expand to more brands. (Photo: AFP/File)

Instagram increases time duration of Reels

Instagram earlier supported Reels up to 30 seconds only. (Photo: AP)

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari booked in Uttar Pradesh over distorted India map

Twitter is already engaged in a tussle with the Indian government over the new social media rules. (AFP Photo)

WhatsApp to let users join group calls after they start

Joinable calls will still be end-to-end encrypted. (Photo: AFP)

Twitter India MD seeks quashing of police notice asking him to appear in person

The Twitter MD resides in Bengaluru, and his office is located in the city, Nagesh pointed out. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->