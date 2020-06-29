97th Day Of Lockdown

Technology, In Other News

India bans 59 Chinese apps including Tik Tok

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Jun 29, 2020, 9:16 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2020, 9:16 pm IST
Decision follows several other punitive trade-related moves taken by India
 Tik Tok has been the most popular app in India in the last few years.

New Delhi: The Indian government has banned 59 mostly Chinese mobile apps, including TikTok. The decision comes in  the wake of the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in a skirmish in Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

India banned the apps, terming them prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity, defence of India.

 

PTI reported that the other banned apps included Shareit, WeChat, Mi Video Call, Xiaomi.

The move follows several trade-related decisions taken by India to hit back at Chinese interests in the country.

Tags: tik tok, shareit, wechat, mi video call, xiaomi.
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


The government said it received several representations from citizens and decided to act.

59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, Shareit banned as #BoycottChina goes official

