India bans 59 Chinese apps including Tik Tok

Tik Tok has been the most popular app in India in the last few years.

New Delhi: The Indian government has banned 59 mostly Chinese mobile apps, including TikTok. The decision comes in the wake of the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in a skirmish in Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

India banned the apps, terming them prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity, defence of India.

PTI reported that the other banned apps included Shareit, WeChat, Mi Video Call, Xiaomi.

The move follows several trade-related decisions taken by India to hit back at Chinese interests in the country.

