98th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

567,535

18,338

Recovered

335,271

13,497

Deaths

16,904

417

Maharashtra169883889607429 Tamil Nadu86224477491141 Delhi85161562352680 Gujarat32023232481828 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1711913426396 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana144195172247 Haryana134278472218 Karnataka131907509207 Andhra Pradesh130985908169 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Bihar8859693058 Assam7166481510 Jammu and Kashmir6966422593 Odisha6614460628 Punjab52163526133 Kerala4190215023 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura135110861 Goa11984783 Manipur11854550 Himachal Pradesh9165188 Puducherry64825211 Nagaland4341640 Chandigarh4313366 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram151550 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
Technology Other News 29 Jun 2020 59 Chinese apps, inc ...
Technology, In Other News

59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, Shareit banned as #BoycottChina goes official

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Jun 29, 2020, 9:46 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2020, 9:52 pm IST
"They are engaged in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order"
The government said it received several representations from citizens and decided to act.
 The government said it received several representations from citizens and decided to act.

The government has banned 59 Chinese apps, including hugely popular ones like the social short video app TikTok and the sharing platform Shareit, following the standoff with the Chinese forces in Ladakh.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Information Technology said it was invoking its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 to ban 59 apps.

 

The apps were engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order, it said.

The ministry said it had received several complaints from various sources, including citizens, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN)  that some mobile apps were stealing and surreptitiously transmitting user data to servers located outside India. , and therefore decided to act.

“There has been a strong chorus in the public space to take strict action against apps that harm India’s sovereignty as well as the privacy of our citizens,” the press release said, adding that the government therefore decided to disallow the use of the apps.

Here is the list of apps that have been banned:

1.    TikTok 

2.    Shareit

3.    Kwai

4.    UC Browser

5.    Baidu map

6.    Shein

7.    Clash of Kings

8.    DU battery saver

9.    Helo

10.    Likee

11.    YouCam makeup

12.    Mi Community

13.    CM Browsers

14.    Virus Cleaner

15.    APUS Browser

16.    ROMWE

17.    Club Factory

18.    Newsdog

19.    Beutry Plus

20.    WeChat

21.    UC News

22.    QQ Mail

23.    Weibo

24.    Xender

25.    QQ Music

26.    QQ Newsfeed

27.    Bigo Live

28.    SelfieCity

29.    Mail Master

30.    Parallel Space

31.    Mi Video Call Xiaomi

32.    WeSync

33.    ES File Explorer

34.    Viva Video QU Video Inc

35.    Meitu

36.    Vigo Video

37.    New Video Status

38.    DU Recorder

39.    Vault- Hide

40.    Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41.    DU Cleaner

42.    DU Browser

43.    Hago Play With New Friends

44.    Cam Scanner

45.    Clean Master Cheetah Mobile

46.    Wonder Camera

47.    Photo Wonder

48.    QQ Player

49.    We Meet

50.    Sweet Selfie

51.    Baidu Translate

52.    Vmate

53.    QQ International

54.    QQ Security Center

55.    QQ Launcher

56.    U Video

57.    V fly Status Video

58.    Mobile Legends

59.    DU Privacy

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: chinese apps, mobile apps, tiktok, shareit, camscanner


Latest From Technology

Tik Tok has been the most popular app in India in the last few years.

India bans 59 Chinese apps including Tik Tok

The team developed the device prototypes with four variants, including an advanced model that offers step by step hand-washing instructions in vernacular languages to ensure proper cleaning. (Photo | Pixabay - jeyaratnam Caniceus)

Now, a musical device to help you wash your hands for 20 seconds

“We must be sure that the app and its stated purpose is used for that, (and) not by governments, companies, etc, to find out who you’re talking to, or where you’re going,” United Nations Internet Governance Forum (IGF) Secretariat Head Chengetai Masango said. (Photo | Pixabay - iXimus)

COVID apps must ensure they are used for stated purpose only, UN body official

Unlike TikTok, creators on Chingari get paid for content that goes viral, the company said. The app allows a user to download and upload videos, chat with friends or strangers, share content and browse through feed.

Chingari may not be as good as TikTok but nationalism gains it 2.5 million downloads



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Hiring! Amazon India to pick up 20,000 temp staff for global customer service

The positions for temporary global customer service staff at Amazon are open in Hyderabad, Pune, Coimbatore, Noida, Kolkata, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Mangaluru, Indore, Bhopal and Lucknow. (Photo | AFP)

The future of retail is online, say big retailers like Big Bazaar and Walmart

Walmart stores in even Tier II & III cities like Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Aurangabad and Amravati have also shown high e-commerce mix. (Photo | AFP)

COVID apps must ensure they are used for stated purpose only, UN body official

“We must be sure that the app and its stated purpose is used for that, (and) not by governments, companies, etc, to find out who you’re talking to, or where you’re going,” United Nations Internet Governance Forum (IGF) Secretariat Head Chengetai Masango said. (Photo | Pixabay - iXimus)

Chingari may not be as good as TikTok but nationalism gains it 2.5 million downloads

Unlike TikTok, creators on Chingari get paid for content that goes viral, the company said. The app allows a user to download and upload videos, chat with friends or strangers, share content and browse through feed.

Now, a musical device to help you wash your hands for 20 seconds

The team developed the device prototypes with four variants, including an advanced model that offers step by step hand-washing instructions in vernacular languages to ensure proper cleaning. (Photo | Pixabay - jeyaratnam Caniceus)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham