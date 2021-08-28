Technology Other News 28 Aug 2021 Twitter starts rolli ...
Technology, In Other News

Twitter starts rolling out paid Ticketed Spaces on iOS

ANI
Published Aug 28, 2021, 4:49 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2021, 4:51 pm IST
Twitter will increase its cut from 3 per cent to 20 per cent if a user makes a total of USD 50,000 across their earnings on the app
In a preview of the feature in May, Twitter said hosts would instead keep 80 per cent of their revenue, after app store fees. (AFP photo)
 In a preview of the feature in May, Twitter said hosts would instead keep 80 per cent of their revenue, after app store fees. (AFP photo)

Washington: Twitter has begun the rollout of its Ticketed Spaces, or paid live audio rooms on iOS.

As per The Verge, the company announced recently that it's "experimenting" with the feature for some iOS users.

 

It first rolled out applications to try the product in June with the plan to eventually make it available to all interested iOS and Android users.

"Know it's taking us a little time, but we want to get this right for you," Twitter wrote in its announcement on Friday.

Hosts can charge between USD 1 and USD 999 for their ticketed rooms and can also set a room size cap for them. These test group participants will initially keep 97 per cent of the money they make, after the fee Apple and Google charge for in-app purchases.

But Twitter will increase its cut from 3 per cent to 20 per cent if a user makes a total of USD 50,000 across their earnings on the app.

 

This fee will also increase when the feature is more widely available. In a preview of the feature in May, Twitter said hosts would instead keep 80 per cent of their revenue, after app store fees.

In the months since Twitter announced and previewed Ticketed Spaces, it has also made changes to how people can find these live audio rooms. They now show up for some users at the top of the mobile Twitter app if someone a user follows is only listening to a space.

They used to have to be hosting. You can hide this activity from your own account through the settings menu. It also updated its API, so third-party apps can point users to Spaces.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: apple, google, ios users, android users
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From Technology

The new update will mean that when you search disco ball on Instagram instead of just hashtags, accounts, and locations, you'll also be shown disco ball-related photos, videos, and stories. (Photo: PTI)

Instagram planning to improve its search option

These watches won't be available until August 27, so even if you want to try the new app right now, you won't be able to unless you have a Galaxy Watch 4 or a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. (Representational Image: ANI)

YouTube Music now available on Google, Samsung's new WearOS platform

'Saints Row' titles are renowned for their over-the-top open-world gameplay that feels more inspired by cartoons than GTA. (Photo: ANI)

'Saints Row' reboot to be out in February 2022

Now, when you open a video in the YouTube app on your iPhone, if you close the app (either by swiping up or clicking the home button), the video will continue playing in a small window. (AFP Photo)

YouTube Premium subscribers can now use iOS picture-in-picture feature



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Twitter Inc failed to comply with new IT Rules: Centre tells HC

Twitter Inc has failed to comply with India's new IT Rules. (AFP Photo)

Instagram's new sensitivity filter is censoring its users work

The sensitivity filter allows people to set limits around how much potentially sensitive content they might see on their 'Explore' page. (Photo: AP)

YouTube Premium subscribers can now use iOS picture-in-picture feature

Now, when you open a video in the YouTube app on your iPhone, if you close the app (either by swiping up or clicking the home button), the video will continue playing in a small window. (AFP Photo)

Google Meet to cap group video calls at 60 minutes for free users

In view of the pandemic, Google had lifted this cap back in September 2020 but has now decided to reinstate it. (AFP Photo)

Netflix to expand into video games, hires new executive

At Netflix, Verdu will be reporting to Greg Peters, Netflix's chief operating officer and chief product officer. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->