127th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,532,125

49,622

Recovered

988,626

35,527

Deaths

34,224

770

Maharashtra39144023227714165 Tamil Nadu2276881669563659 Delhi1322751175073881 Andhra Pradesh110297526221148 Karnataka107001405042057 Uttar Pradesh73951445201497 West Bengal62964420221449 Gujarat57982425142368 Telangana5714242909480 Bihar4359129220269 Rajasthan3863627317644 Assam349482661988 Haryana3287625758406 Madhya Pradesh2921720343830 Odisha2810718061189 Kerala208951072468 Jammu and Kashmir1887910885333 Punjab143789752336 Jharkhand9563398494 Chhatisgarh8286543946 Uttarakhand6587372070 Goa5287359536 Tripura4288260917 Puducherry3011178247 Himachal Pradesh2330123413 Manipur231716150 Nagaland14605774 Arunachal Pradesh13306173 Chandigarh93459914 Meghalaya7791945 Sikkim5921861 Mizoram3841980
Technology Other News 28 Jul 2020 Now, get 90-minute d ...
Technology, In Other News

Now, get 90-minute delivery of groceries with Flipkart Quick

PTI
Published Jul 28, 2020, 8:34 pm IST
Updated Jul 29, 2020, 12:55 am IST
Apart from fresh vegetables and meat, the hyperlocal service also delivers mobile phones.
Initially Flipkart Quick will be available at select locations in Bengaluru and will be gradually scaled up and expanded to six large cities by the end of the year, the company said.
 Initially Flipkart Quick will be available at select locations in Bengaluru and will be gradually scaled up and expanded to six large cities by the end of the year, the company said.

New Delhi: Walmart-owned Flipkart on Tuesday announced 90-minute delivery for groceries as it looked to take on Amazon.com and billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s upstart JioMart in the fast-growing Indian market.

The hyperlocal delivery service ‘Flipkart Quick’, which will also offer 90-minute deliveries of fresh vegetables, meat, and mobile phones, will initially be available at select locations in Bengaluru and would be gradually scaled up and expanded to six large cities by the end of the year, Flipkart Vice-President Sandeep Karwa told PTI.

 

India’s USD 950 billion retail market is predicted to grow to USD 1.3 trillion by FY26.

Of this, e-commerce business is estimated at around USD 78 billion which is expected to cross USD 100 billion by 2025. And grocery is the latest category where e-commerce firms are slugging it out.

Amazon offers a quick-delivery service for groceries. This segment also has competition from Alibaba-based BigBasket and JioMart which is experimenting with using WhatsApp to connect consumers with local Kirana stores.

“...everything which we expect our neighbourhood departmental store to carry is all what we made live. Along with this, we’ve also announced the launch of our fruits and vegetables, and meats category...we’ve created a storage space where we’ve enabled a lot of our sellers to store their inventory,” Karwa added.

 

Online grocery delivery has also gained significant traction amid the COVID-19 pandemic and with the entry of JioMart in the segment, the competition is set to intensify further. Offline retailers, who have taken a major hit on account of the lockdown, are also keen on partnering with digital platforms to facilitate the delivery of goods.

In the past few months, Flipkart has tied up with retail chains like Spencers and Vishal Mega Mart to enable hyperlocal deliveries of groceries and essentials in various cities.

According to a recent report by Goldman Sachs, India’s e-commerce business is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27 per cent to reach USD 99 billion by 2024, with grocery and fashion/apparel likely to be the key drivers of incremental growth.

 

The report said BigBasket and Grofers accounted for more than 80 per cent of the online grocery segment in 2019 but projected that Reliance Industries would capture half of the online grocery sales with the help of its partnership with Facebook.

On competition in the hyperlocal delivery space, Karwa said Flipkart is offering a complete package.

“It’s not a logistics solution or just a marketplace solution, it’s a full complete package that ensures that the right sellers and right logistics partner are in place. Also, our larger differentiation is going to be the quality of products that we deliver...while we are not the first ones to do this (hyperlocal delivery) but I am hoping that we are the first ones to do it right,” he added.

 

Karwa said in the future, the company will also partner with chains of local stores in various cities that focus on quality and service standards.

Flipkart will also leverage its partnerships with companies like Ninjacart and Shadowfax for the service.

“We start today in Bengaluru with Shadowfax as our partner and they are going to deliver these products in 90 minutes. We are going to also enable Ekart (Flipkart’s logistics arm) to be a partner. Eventually, we also believe that there will be some offline store partners who might say whenever there is an order within the vicinity from my store, I can do that job,” he said.

 

Many players, including Flipkart, have tried the 90-minute delivery model in the past but have not been able to scale it.

“It’s not an easy problem to solve. We wanted to ensure that the experience is consistent and that the unit economics is playing out well. There is a very strong tech which we have deployed using which we believe we will be in a position to do it consistently...and we believe that unit economics is something which we should be able to solve,” Karwa said.

Flipkart Quick will provide consumers with an assortment of more than 2,000 products in categories varying from grocery, fresh produce, dairy, meat, mobile phones, electronics accessories, stationery items, and home accessories in the first phase.

 

Consumers can choose to order in the next 90 minutes or book a 2-hour slot as per their convenience, and the orders get delivered between 6 am to midnight with a minimum delivery fee of Rs 29.

Flipkart Quick will debut in Bengaluru in select locations, including Whitefield, Panathur, HSR Layout, BTM Layout, Banashankari, KR Puram, and Indiranagar.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: flipkart, amazon, jiomart, grocery delivery


Latest From Technology

The video, which shows a group of doctors claiming masks and lockdowns were not required to halt the disease, had been watched by 14 million people on Facebook before it was removed, according to The Washington Post. (Photo | AP)

Twitter follows Facebook, removes virus video retweeted by Trump

Before masks became ubiquitous as the coronavirus spread, Hong Kong had banned the use of masks among protestors, and privacy activists in London stepped out camouflaging their faces with makeup in geometric patterns to confuse facial recognition technology. (Photo | AFP)

Pandemic masks thwarting face recognition technology, says US agency

Many casual players found time on their hands during the lockdown, which made them take to gaming more seriously, and now they can’t get enough of it.

Youngsters play online games for more than just a source of income

Facebook thinks such requests should be reviewed by EU courts, according to Lamb, and is asking the court to weigh in on broad search terms such as “applause” or “for free” that could easily be found in personal email messages or other exchanges way beyond the scope of antitrust matters. (Photo | AFP)

EU antitrust probe invades employee privacy, says Facebook



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Twitter follows Facebook, removes virus video retweeted by Trump

The video, which shows a group of doctors claiming masks and lockdowns were not required to halt the disease, had been watched by 14 million people on Facebook before it was removed, according to The Washington Post. (Photo | AP)

Government bans 47 more Chinese mobile apps

As many as 275 other Chinese apps could also be on the chopping block over similar concerns, including the hugely popular “PUBG Mobile” game owned by tech giant Tencent. (Photo | Flickr- Whelsko)

Google under investigation by Australian watchdog for privacy breaches

The allegations arise from Google’s move in 2016 to start combining users’ personal information in their Google accounts with information from the same users’ activity on non-Google sites that used Google technology, formerly DoubleClick technology, to display ads. (Photo | AFP)

Youngsters play online games for more than just a source of income

Many casual players found time on their hands during the lockdown, which made them take to gaming more seriously, and now they can’t get enough of it.

Pandemic masks thwarting face recognition technology, says US agency

Before masks became ubiquitous as the coronavirus spread, Hong Kong had banned the use of masks among protestors, and privacy activists in London stepped out camouflaging their faces with makeup in geometric patterns to confuse facial recognition technology. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham