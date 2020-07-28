125th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,464,990

28,971

Recovered

935,356

16,621

Deaths

33,111

299

Maharashtra37579921323813656 Tamil Nadu2207161622493571 Delhi1312191163723853 Andhra Pradesh102349495581090 Karnataka101465376851953 Uttar Pradesh70493428331456 West Bengal58718377511372 Gujarat55822404672322 Telangana5553242106471 Bihar4111127844255 Rajasthan368782613631 Assam323392404179 Haryana3132224384392 Madhya Pradesh2780019132811 Odisha2689216793181 Kerala19026930062 Jammu and Kashmir1839010402321 Punjab132188810306 Jharkhand8479370486 Chhatisgarh7489494443 Uttarakhand6104356663 Goa4861327735 Tripura3919233613 Puducherry2872172143 Manipur223515210 Himachal Pradesh2231120713 Nagaland13855694 Arunachal Pradesh11585053 Chandigarh91057614 Meghalaya7211735 Sikkim5571461 Mizoram3611830
Technology Other News 28 Jul 2020 Most of Google&rsquo ...
Technology, In Other News

Most of Google’s 200,000 employees will stay home till July 2021

AP
Published Jul 28, 2020, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Jul 28, 2020, 3:16 pm IST
It marks a six-month extension of Google’s previous plan to keep most of its offices closed through the rest of this year.
The prolonged lockdown of Google’s offices could influence other major employers to take similar precautions, given that the technology industry has been at the forefront of the shift to remote work that has been triggered by the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Photo | Flickr - Maurizio Pesce)
 The prolonged lockdown of Google’s offices could influence other major employers to take similar precautions, given that the technology industry has been at the forefront of the shift to remote work that has been triggered by the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Photo | Flickr - Maurizio Pesce)

San Ramon, California: Google has decided that most of its 200,000 employees and contractors should work from home through next June, a sobering assessment of the pandemic’s potential staying power from the company providing the answers for the world’s most trusted internet search engine.

The remote-work order issued Monday by Google CEO Sundar Pichai also affects other companies owned by Google’s corporate parent, Alphabet Inc. It marks a six-month extension of Google’s previous plan to keep most of its offices closed through the rest of this year.

 

“I know this extended timeline may come with mixed emotions and I want to make sure you’re taking care of yourselves,” wrote Pichai, who is also Alphabet’s CEO, in an email to employees.

Pichai’s decision was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The prolonged lockdown of Google’s offices could influence other major employers to take similar precautions, given that the technology industry has been at the forefront of the shift to remote work that has been triggered by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

 

Even before the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, Google and many other prominent tech firms had been telling their employees to work from home.

Google had originally planned to allow a significant number of employees to begin returning to its Mountain View, California, headquarters and other offices during the summer. But the pandemic’s ongoing spread prompted Google to push back the reopening until January and now it has prompted yet another delay.

Besides helping protect people from the virus, the new July 2021 target date for reopening Google’s offices should make it easier for workers with children to adjust to schools that aren’t allowing students to return to campus next month and in September. It will also make it easier for employees to sign one-year leases if they decide to rent a home somewhere else while working outside the office.

 

“I hope this will offer the flexibility you need to balance work with taking care of yourselves and your loved ones over the next 12 months,” Pichai wrote.

Pichai’s email noted that Google and Alphabet have been able to reopen some offices in 42 countries, although he didn’t specify which.

But new guidelines mean Google”s biggest offices will remain largely unoccupied through June 2021. The decision affects more than 123,000 employees on the payroll of Google and other Alphabet companies, as well as 80,000 contractors that normally work on the companies’ campuses.

 

The pandemic has also prompted several other tech companies to inform their workers they won’t have to return to work this year. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has taken the most extreme step so far by telling the messaging service’s employees they will never have to return to the office, if they don’t want to, an offer he is also extending to workers at Square, a payment processing service that he also runs.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: google, sundar pichai, work from home, coronavirus (covid-19)


Latest From Technology

As many as 275 other Chinese apps could also be on the chopping block over similar concerns, including the hugely popular “PUBG Mobile” game owned by tech giant Tencent. (Photo | Flickr- Whelsko)

Government bans 47 more Chinese mobile apps

While there has been a 24% drop in malware attacks worldwide, such attacks specific to IoT have risen by 50%. Also, phishing attempts have gone up by 7 per cent, capitalising on the pandemic.

Beware, cyber criminals' use of malicious Microsoft Office files up by 176 pc

A teacher of Everwin Matriculation Higher Secondary School conducts online classes from the school, in Chennai, Thursday, July 23, 2020. The coronavirus has allowed people with money and technology to get on with their lives while the lives of the underprivileged have crumbled. (Photo | PTI)

Digital divide kills education dreams of millions in India

The allegations arise from Google’s move in 2016 to start combining users’ personal information in their Google accounts with information from the same users’ activity on non-Google sites that used Google technology, formerly DoubleClick technology, to display ads. (Photo | AFP)

Google under investigation by Australian watchdog for privacy breaches



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Government bans 47 more Chinese mobile apps

As many as 275 other Chinese apps could also be on the chopping block over similar concerns, including the hugely popular “PUBG Mobile” game owned by tech giant Tencent. (Photo | Flickr- Whelsko)

Google under investigation by Australian watchdog for privacy breaches

The allegations arise from Google’s move in 2016 to start combining users’ personal information in their Google accounts with information from the same users’ activity on non-Google sites that used Google technology, formerly DoubleClick technology, to display ads. (Photo | AFP)

Home-grown smartwatch Noise ColorFit Nav goes on sale this Amazon Prime Day August 6

Noise says the ColorFit Nav also comes with 24x7 heart rate monitoring, cloud-based and customisable watch faces, and IP68 water resistance.

Beware, cyber criminals' use of malicious Microsoft Office files up by 176 pc

While there has been a 24% drop in malware attacks worldwide, such attacks specific to IoT have risen by 50%. Also, phishing attempts have gone up by 7 per cent, capitalising on the pandemic.

Get off the couch, here are five fitness apps to keep healthy while stuck at home

From yoga to dance to customised workouts, the apps promise a lot for you to choose from according to your preference and fitness level.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham