Technology Other News 28 Jun 2021 Twitter website disp ...
Technology, In Other News

Twitter website displays distorted India map; J&K, Ladakh shown as separate country

PTI
Published Jun 28, 2021, 3:12 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2021, 3:21 pm IST
This is the second time Twitter has misrepresented India's map. Earlier it had shown Leh as part of China
The US digital giant has been engaged in a tussle with the Indian government over the new social media rules. (Website photo)
 The US digital giant has been engaged in a tussle with the Indian government over the new social media rules. (Website photo)

New Delhi: Amid a stand-off with the Indian government over compliance with new IT rules, the Twitter website is displaying a wrong map of India, showing Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a separate country.

The glaring distortion appears on the career section of Twitter website under the header 'Tweep Life'.

 

This is the second time Twitter has misrepresented India's map. Earlier it had shown Leh as part of China.

The US digital giant has been engaged in a tussle with the Indian government over the new social media rules.

The government has slammed Twitter for deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the country's new IT rules, which has led to the microblogging platform losing its legal shield as an intermediary in India, and becoming liable for users posting any unlawful content.

Tags: twitter website, distorted map of india, j&k shown as separate country, ladakh shown as separate country
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


