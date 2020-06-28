96th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

529,577

20,132

Recovered

310,146

14,229

Deaths

16,103

414

Maharashtra159133842457273 Delhi80188493012558 Tamil Nadu78335440941025 Gujarat30771224171790 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1694413367391 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana134364928243 Haryana134278472218 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Andhra Pradesh122855480157 Karnataka105606672170 Bihar8859693058 Assam664740349 Jammu and Kashmir6549396790 Odisha6350460625 Punjab47693192120 Kerala4072210823 Uttarakhand2691175836 Jharkhand2261160512 Tripura129510261 Manipur10563540 Goa8393352 Himachal Pradesh8394748 Puducherry5021879 Chhatisgarh4233296 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551600 Arunachal Pradesh172421 Mizoram145300 Sikkim85390 Meghalaya46421
Technology Other News 28 Jun 2020 MyGate app for gated ...
Technology, In Other News

MyGate app for gated community security addresses privacy issue but users remain wary

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ADITYA CHUNDURU
Published Jun 28, 2020, 10:24 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2020, 10:24 am IST
Company says it put in a lot of checks but residents worry about the threat of data theft
MyGate is a visitor management system installed by many gated communities. (Illustration: MyGate.cm)
 MyGate is a visitor management system installed by many gated communities. (Illustration: MyGate.cm)

Hyderabad: MyGate, the app-based security management company, has attempted to address data privacy issues regarding its app that regulates entry of visitors and delivery personnel at gated communities, but doubts persist.

Over 9,000 gated communities use the app. As reported by Deccan Chronicle in January, chief among the concerns, according to many residents and activists, was the scale of user data collected by MyGate, and its possible misuse.

 

Since then, MyGate has allowed users to exit data-sharing agreements with apps such as Swiggy and Dunzo for “pre-approving” entry of delivery personnel. The app no longer mandates visitors to submit their mobile numbers at the gate if they are to be granted entry. Also, the company will mandatorily delete the visitors’ log after 180 days, with options for early deletion.

MyGate has been voluntarily implementing the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) guidelines, considered the most comprehensive set of regulations for data privacy. GDPR compliance is not necessary for companies operating within India. Due to the absence of Indian laws on the same, many companies have implemented it for consumer satisfaction.

Users still remain wary of the amount of data available with MyGate. Swetha, a resident who lives in a society with MyGate in Ashoknagar, notes: “MyGate knows everything about me: who visits me, what food I order, what vehicle I own, the number of people in my house and even the help I employ. If someone ever stole this information, my privacy would end instantly.” Even if it isn’t stolen, some worry that MyGate could monetise this data.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, MyGate CEO and co-founder Vijay Arisetty said: “Nobody in the system has any access to user information. We have put in a lot of checks. MyGate cannot access personal information of any user, other than the decision makers in a society,” he said.

MyGate has been criticised for making it difficult for visitors to get their data deleted. If a visitor submits his name and mobile number at the entrance but later wants it deleted, she has to write to MyGate. MyGate will seek consent from the housing society. Most visitors are not aware of this process.

Arisetty admitted this is a “cumbersome process from a user’s perspective”. “This is why we are telling visitors to not enter their details unless they want to do so. Visitors can call the resident they are visiting to take them along, without giving any details at the gate,” he said.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: mygate, gated communities, visitor management app
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Technology

The researchers said those behind the attacks include two Russian nationals, Igor Olegovich Turashev and Maksim Viktorovich Yakubets, indicted in the United States in December for their involvement in an entity known as Evil Corp which is accused of hacking US and British banks.

Pay up, or we’ll cripple your network: Rise in Russian hacking of US companies

Samyuktha Nair, a food and fashion entrepreneur, is the co-founder of Jamavar and Bombay Bustle and founder of Clove and Dandelion.

A new breed of Instagram icons pip movie stars

Mary Jo Laupp told the New York Times that one of her first projects would be to help build a group of pro-Biden content creators on TikTok. (Photo | Twitter - Mary Jo Laupp)

‘TikTok Grandma’ who helped derail Trump Tulsa rally will work for Biden campaign

A view of a Microsoft store on June 26, 2020 in Corte Madera, California. Microsoft's physical stores, which sold Surface tablets, laptops and XBox gaming gear, never gained the momentum of rival Apple. Its retail team members will “serve customers from Microsoft corporate facilities and remotely provide sales, training, and support,” the company said. (Photo | AFP)

Microsoft shuts all 80 brick and mortar stores, goes permanently online



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Tech This Week | Apple v Basecamp: We need to separate gatekeeper from toll collector

Handout image from Apple Inc. shows Apple CEO Tim Cook, one of the speakers at The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference. Because of concerns regarding COVID-19, this year’s WWDC was held online. (AFP)

Microsoft shuts all 80 brick and mortar stores, goes permanently online

A view of a Microsoft store on June 26, 2020 in Corte Madera, California. Microsoft's physical stores, which sold Surface tablets, laptops and XBox gaming gear, never gained the momentum of rival Apple. Its retail team members will “serve customers from Microsoft corporate facilities and remotely provide sales, training, and support,” the company said. (Photo | AFP)

‘TikTok Grandma’ who helped derail Trump Tulsa rally will work for Biden campaign

Mary Jo Laupp told the New York Times that one of her first projects would be to help build a group of pro-Biden content creators on TikTok. (Photo | Twitter - Mary Jo Laupp)

Pay up, or we’ll cripple your network: Rise in Russian hacking of US companies

The researchers said those behind the attacks include two Russian nationals, Igor Olegovich Turashev and Maksim Viktorovich Yakubets, indicted in the United States in December for their involvement in an entity known as Evil Corp which is accused of hacking US and British banks.

A new breed of Instagram icons pip movie stars

Samyuktha Nair, a food and fashion entrepreneur, is the co-founder of Jamavar and Bombay Bustle and founder of Clove and Dandelion.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham