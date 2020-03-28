Malware called 'coronavirus map' posted on WhatsApp to steal data: Mumbai cops

The coronavirus malware was devised to steal confidential data, including bank account details and passwords.

Mumbai: Amidst the Covid-19 outbreak, the Mumbai police have unearthed a malware called ‘coronavirus map’ devised to steal confidential data, including bank account details and passwords.

The malware was discovered a week ago and people have been warned not to open any coronavirus-related links circulated on social messaging apps.

Officials said the malware was being embedded in links with the name coronavirus and was circulated via social messaging apps.

“This malware link was being shared on messaging apps like WhatsApp and other social networking platforms.

The link lures people by claiming to have important information on ways to prevent coronavirus infection. When the link is clicked, it installs spyware that can steal bank account details, passwords and other personal data.

Police said the cyber wing of the Mumbai police is now gathering details of people who have fallen for the malware.

Police have filed a case of cheating, forgery, acts of criminal intention as per the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act and an investigation is underway.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter.