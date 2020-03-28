Technology Other News 28 Mar 2020 Malware called ' ...
Technology, In Other News

Malware called 'coronavirus map' posted on WhatsApp to steal data: Mumbai cops

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 28, 2020, 11:26 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2020, 11:26 am IST
Cops warn people not to click on coronavirus links on social media apps
The coronavirus malware was devised to steal confidential data, including bank account details and passwords.
 The coronavirus malware was devised to steal confidential data, including bank account details and passwords.

Mumbai: Amidst the Covid-19 outbreak, the Mumbai police have unearthed a malware called ‘coronavirus map’ devised to steal confidential data, including bank account details and passwords.

The malware was discovered a week ago and people have been warned not to open any coronavirus-related links circulated on social messaging apps.   

 

Officials said the malware was being embedded in links with the name coronavirus and was circulated via social messaging apps.  

“This malware link was being shared on messaging apps like WhatsApp and other social networking platforms.

The link lures people by claiming to have important information on ways to prevent coronavirus infection. When the link is clicked, it installs spyware that can steal bank account details, passwords and other personal data.

Police said the cyber wing of the Mumbai police is now gathering details of people who have fallen for the malware. 

Police have filed a case of cheating, forgery, acts of criminal intention as per the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act and an investigation is underway.  

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: coronavirus malware, mumbai cybler cops
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Technology

In this representative image, Delta Air Lines reveals their new biometric face-detection technology at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. (Photo | Rank Studios 2018 - Chris Rank)

Microsoft divests from Israeli facial-recognition tech used in military checkpoints

GoDaddy says it has a human review process that effectively detects and disrupts fraudulent content.

GoDaddy, NameCheap restrict websites on coronavirus COVID-19 to prevent phishing

It is recommended that you update your VPN, network infrastructure devices, and devices being used to remotely access work environments with the latest software patches and security configurations.

Ensure your VPN is strong: Cyber attacks growing as more people work from home

In addition, Huawei is also offering VIP Customer Services for its Huawei Watch GT and Huawei Watch GT2 users. It will pick-up and drop devices that need replacement, at your doorstep.

OnePlus, Realme, Huawei, Oppo extend warranty on phones, wearables amid lockdown



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Work on audio, video? Apple offers 90-day free trial on Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X

The 90-day free trial is open to new customers as well as those already on a 30-day trial. Their trial period will be extended to match this offer. (Representative Image)

Ensure your VPN is strong: Cyber attacks growing as more people work from home

It is recommended that you update your VPN, network infrastructure devices, and devices being used to remotely access work environments with the latest software patches and security configurations.

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.

GoDaddy, NameCheap restrict websites on coronavirus COVID-19 to prevent phishing

GoDaddy says it has a human review process that effectively detects and disrupts fraudulent content.

Home test kit for COVID-19 developed in UK gives you results in 30 minutes

A police officer mans the entrance to a coronavirus (COVID-19) testing center in Hansen Dam Park on March 25, 2020 in Pacoima, California. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham