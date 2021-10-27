Technology Other News 27 Oct 2021 WhatsApp history can ...
WhatsApp history can be transferred from an iPhone to any phone with Android 12

ANI
Published Oct 27, 2021, 6:11 pm IST
Updated Oct 27, 2021, 6:11 pm IST
Google said it has worked closely with WhatsApp to ensure that it remains protecte, no one else can ever access your information and files
 For a short while, you've been able to transfer your WhatsApp history from an iPhone to a Samsung device, and this capability is now getting extended to all Google Pixels too. (DC file photo)

Washington: Google recently announced that the Android 12 users can now transfer their WhatsApp chat history from an iPhone to Android.

Not just that, Google also announced that any phone launching with Android 12 will be able to do the same. So, in a few months, it won't be limited to just Samsung and Google devices, reported GSM Arena.

The transfer works in a rather simple manner. Take the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. All you need is a Lightning to USB-C cable. You connect your Pixel to your iPhone with it, and then, when prompted during the initial setup of the Pixel, you scan a QR code on your iPhone to launch WhatsApp and move all of your conversations, media, and more to your Pixel.

 

As per GSM Arena, the data securely travels between the phones. Google said it has worked closely with WhatsApp to ensure that it remains protected and no one else can ever access your information and files.

The chat history will simply be copied over from the iPhone to the Pixel, and while the transfer is in progress the iPhone will lose the ability to receive new messages from that point forward.

Tags: whatsapp, android 12, apple iphone, apple
Location: United States, Washington


