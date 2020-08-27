156th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,307,749

75,995

Recovered

2,523,443

56,191

Deaths

60,629

1,017

Maharashtra71871151479023089 Tamil Nadu3972613324546839 Andhra Pradesh3824692782473541 Karnataka3004062044395091 Uttar Pradesh2030281401073141 Delhi1657641477434347 West Bengal1477751112922964 Bihar126990104531653 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9677273091274 Gujarat90139703502945 Odisha8760256925494 Rajasthan7467056794992 Kerala6435538853258 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Technology Other News 27 Aug 2020 TikTok CEO resigns a ...
Technology, In Other News

TikTok CEO resigns amid Trump pressure to sell short-video app

AP / AFP
Published Aug 27, 2020, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Aug 27, 2020, 12:28 pm IST
In a letter to employees, Mayer said that his decision to leave comes after the “political environment has sharply changed.”
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer's resignation comes after US President Donald Trump ordered a ban on TikTok, unless parent company Bytedance sells its US operations to an American company within 90 days. Just days ago, TikTok filed a lawsuit challenging a crackdown by the US government over claims that the wildly popular social media app can be used to spy on Americans. (Photo | Pixabay/AP)
 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer's resignation comes after US President Donald Trump ordered a ban on TikTok, unless parent company Bytedance sells its US operations to an American company within 90 days. Just days ago, TikTok filed a lawsuit challenging a crackdown by the US government over claims that the wildly popular social media app can be used to spy on Americans. (Photo | Pixabay/AP)

Hong Kong: TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigned Thursday amid US pressure for its Chinese owner to sell the popular video app, which the White House says is a security risk.

In a letter to employees, Mayer said that his decision to leave comes after the “political environment has sharply changed.”

 

His resignation comes after US President Donald Trump ordered a ban on TikTok, unless parent company Bytedance sells its US operations to an American company within 90 days.

“I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for,” he said in the letter. “Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company.”

Mayer, a former Disney executive, joined TikTok as CEO in May.

 

Just days ago, TikTok filed a lawsuit challenging a crackdown by the US government over claims that the wildly popular social media app can be used to spy on Americans.

TikTok, which has been downloaded 175 million times in the US and more than a billion times around the world, argued in the suit that Trump’s order was a misuse of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act because the platform—on which users share often playful short-form videos—is not “an unusual and extraordinary threat.”

Earlier this month, Trump ordered a sweeping but unspecified ban on dealings with the Chinese owners of consumer apps TikTok and WeChat as the US heightens scrutiny of Chinese technology companies, citing concerns that they may pose a threat to national security.

 

“We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin’s role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision. We thank him for his time at the company and wish him well,” TikTok said in a statement.

Bytedance is currently in talks with Microsoft for the US firm to buy TikTok’s US operations.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: tiktok, tiktok ban, ceo kevin mayer


Latest From Technology

The Auschwitz museum, a Holocaust site, has become a symbol of Nazi Germany’s genocide of six million European Jews, with one million killed at the camp between 1940 and 1945. (Photo | Pixabay - John Ondreasz)

TikTok users playing Holocaust victims trivialising history, Auschwitz museum says

A FASTag is a device that employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it and is affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle and enables the commuter to drive through toll plazas, without stopping for cash transactions. (Representative Image | Wikimedia Commons - Judgefloro)

Want discounted toll rates on national highways? Get a FASTag

Positions for engineers, data scientists and financial analysts are among the tech and non-tech roles that Paytm is looking to fill.

Expanding amid the pandemic, Paytm to recruit over 1,000 people

Uber auto rental service in now live in Bengaluru and is available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune. (Photo | uber.com)

Now, you can hire an Uber auto at an hourly rate



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Want discounted toll rates on national highways? Get a FASTag

A FASTag is a device that employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it and is affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle and enables the commuter to drive through toll plazas, without stopping for cash transactions. (Representative Image | Wikimedia Commons - Judgefloro)

US goes into a tizzy over Zoom outage

“You become so accustomed to the software working, then (when it doesn’t) you realise how dependent you are on the software and it’s a little scary,” a Zoom user said. (Photo | Pixabay - Mohamed Hassan)

Expanding amid the pandemic, Paytm to recruit over 1,000 people

Positions for engineers, data scientists and financial analysts are among the tech and non-tech roles that Paytm is looking to fill.

Hate banned on TikTok: App removes 380,000 videos in US, bans 1,300 accounts

TikTok US head of safety Eric Han said in a blog post that the app has a zero-tolerance stance against accounts linked to white nationalism, male supremacy, anti-Semitism and other hate-based ideologies. (Photo | Pixabay - iXimus)

TikTok launches info hub to defend itself against Trump administration’s accusations

TikTok also announced an alliance with music distribution platform UnitedMasters, to build on a trend of the platform being a way for musicians to be discovered by posting short-clip videos. (Photo | Pixabay - iXimus)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham