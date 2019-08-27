Technology Other News 27 Aug 2019 Hyderabad: Oneplus s ...
Hyderabad: Oneplus sets up new R&D center

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 27, 2019, 10:23 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2019, 10:30 am IST
Their new facility in India would help understand the Indian audience better, with newer designs being developed in the new facility.
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau with KT Rama Rao, the working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi. (Photo: Twitter)
 OnePlus CEO Pete Lau with KT Rama Rao, the working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi. (Photo: Twitter)

Chinese phone maker OnePlus will soon set up a new Research and Development Center in Hyderabad, Telangana, India.  KT Rama Rao, the working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi recently retweeted a post by OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau to confirm the news.

Here are the tweets and pictures of the event as posted by OnePlus and KT Rama Rao-

 

OnePlus is a Shenzhen based Chinese smartphone and accessories manufacturer which was founded back in 2013. The brand initially started producing phones for a niche market using CyanogenOS, a developer based custom Android skin. The company eventually became a major competitor in the international market with their ‘Flagship Killing’ phones that offered the best and latest in specifications at affordable prices while not compromising on quality.



...
Tags: oneplus, kt rama rao


All in all, the S4 2.0 is going to perform better given the improved RAM and ROM.

Infinix S4 2.0: The upgrade you need

The feature can customize songs according to your dogs mood (Photo: Pixabay)

New Alexa skill can entertain your dog with music

The Smart Clock starts from Rs 5,999 while the Smart Display starts at Rs 14,999.

Lenovo introduces Smart Clock and Smart Display for India

With Google Nest Hub, smart home users can make voice-controlled search, ask for directions, watch YouTube, get news, listen to music, view photos, and more. (Photo: Tech Radar)

Google Nest Hub smart display launched in India



