Hyderabad: Oneplus sets up new R&D center

Chinese phone maker OnePlus will soon set up a new Research and Development Center in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. KT Rama Rao, the working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi recently retweeted a post by OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau to confirm the news.

Here are the tweets and pictures of the event as posted by OnePlus and KT Rama Rao-

OnePlus setting up its R&D center in India in Hyderabad & planning to grow this into its biggest globally is a testimony to the fact that Hyderabad has emerged as a preferred destination for companies working on cutting edge technologies



Thanks @PeteLau, Founder & CEO @OnePlus👍 pic.twitter.com/3Z9PrkngeH — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 26, 2019

Had a very insightful conversation on Hyderabad's young and passionate community with @KTRTRS . Very excited to begin OnePlus' journey with the state of Telengana starting with the opening of our first global R&D centre in India. https://t.co/xoBvmN82aw — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) August 26, 2019

OnePlus is a Shenzhen based Chinese smartphone and accessories manufacturer which was founded back in 2013. The brand initially started producing phones for a niche market using CyanogenOS, a developer based custom Android skin. The company eventually became a major competitor in the international market with their ‘Flagship Killing’ phones that offered the best and latest in specifications at affordable prices while not compromising on quality.

Their new facility in India would help understand the Indian audience better, with newer designs being developed in the new facility.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter.