Technology Other News 27 Aug 2019 Chennai man wins 10, ...
Technology, In Other News

Chennai man wins 10,000 dollars for spotting Instagram app flaw

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 27, 2019, 9:09 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2019, 9:23 am IST
Laxman Muthiya, a tech enthusiast, had also won USD 30,000 just a month ago for pointing out another vulnerability for Facebook.
The security flaw basically allowed attackers to hack Instagram accounts without permission.
 The security flaw basically allowed attackers to hack Instagram accounts without permission.

Laxman Muthiyah, a techie from Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, India recently discovered a new account takeover vulnerability on Instagram, the photo and video sharing application. He won a sum of USD 10,000 as part of the app’s bug bounty programme.

The security flaw basically allowed attackers to hack Instagram accounts without permission.

 

Muthiyah had also won USD 30,000 just a month ago in July when he shed light on another security vulnerability for Facebook, the same parent company.

"Facebook and Instagram security team fixed the issue and rewarded me USD 10000 as a part of their bounty programme," said Muthiyah in a blog post.

Muthiyah had discovered that the same device ID that Instagram uses to validate password resets, could also be used to request more than one passcodes of various users.

"You identified insufficient protections on a recovery endpoint, allowing an attacker to generate numerous valid nonces to ten attempt recovery," said Facebook in a letter to Muthiyah. The company has since fixed the issue.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: chennai, instagram, facebook


Latest From Technology

With Google Nest Hub, smart home users can make voice-controlled search, ask for directions, watch YouTube, get news, listen to music, view photos, and more. (Photo: Tech Radar)

Google Nest Hub smart display launched in India

Google, at number three, shipped 4.3 million units and acquired 16.7 per cent market share. (Photo: ANI)

Baidu overtakes Google to become global No. 2 in smart speaker market in Q2 2019

SHARP KC-G40M Air Purifier with Humidifier boasts of smart holistic cleaning of the indoor air using dual technology.

This innovative air purifier cum humidifier is specially designed for India

The glossy back house a dual-camera setup on the back and and there is also a fingerprint sensor embedded within the Moto logo on the back.

Motorola E6 Plus leaks reveal dual camera, water-drop notch



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Amy Jackson discloses gender of her unborn child; find out who

Amy Jackson. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Viral: Raveena Tandon's 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' dance with Prabhas is unmissable; watch

Prabhas and Raveena Tandon. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Woman steals stroller from shop, forgets her baby behind

‘I was devastated that someone would leave their child in a store to worry more about stealing a stroller,’ store owner Enelio Ortega said. (Photo: Facebook | @bambibabystore)
 

Bihar violinist raves about PM Narendra Modi's appreciation for music

Ranjan Kumar, a 44-year-old violinist, had received a telephone call from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informing him that he had been chosen for performing at a high-profile event, which would be attended by the Prime Minister. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Neha Dhupia enjoys beach vacation with Angad Bedi in Maldives; see pics

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Mi Power bank 2i review: Super-fast charging in your pocket

The styling of teh Mi Powerbank 2i is very minimal and you get a plain black look all over the device.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Baidu overtakes Google to become global No. 2 in smart speaker market in Q2 2019

Google, at number three, shipped 4.3 million units and acquired 16.7 per cent market share. (Photo: ANI)

Motorola E6 Plus leaks reveal dual camera, water-drop notch

The glossy back house a dual-camera setup on the back and and there is also a fingerprint sensor embedded within the Moto logo on the back.

Two iPhone 11 features that beat the Galaxy Note 10

Apple’s Siri will now soon work offline, helping out in patchy network conditions and making the data locally available would also mean more privacy.

Apple will pay 1 Million to anyone who can hack an updated iPhone

The challenge includes executing a special type of attack called a zero-click full chain kernel execution attack.

15 Facebook Messenger hacks you need to know about

Messenger is the second-most used private messaging app accoridng to Inc.com (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham