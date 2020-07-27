125th Day Of Lockdown

Technology, In Other News

Government bans 47 more Chinese mobile apps

AFP
Published Jul 27, 2020, 6:17 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2020, 6:22 pm IST
Most of these 47 apps are banned for the same reasons as the earlier 59, and many were lite versions or variants of the earlier banned apps.
As many as 275 other Chinese apps could also be on the chopping block over similar concerns, including the hugely popular “PUBG Mobile” game owned by tech giant Tencent. (Photo | Flickr- Whelsko)
 As many as 275 other Chinese apps could also be on the chopping block over similar concerns, including the hugely popular "PUBG Mobile" game owned by tech giant Tencent. (Photo | Flickr- Whelsko)

New Delhi: India has banned 47 more Chinese apps just weeks after blocking the highly popular video-sharing platform TikTok and 58 others over national security and privacy concerns, an information ministry official said Monday.

 “We have banned 47 mobile apps from China in this ongoing exercise which highlights the government’s seriousness about data privacy and security,” the official, who asked to remain anonymous, told AFP.

 

“The order was issued on Friday. Most of these 47 apps are banned for the same reasons as the earlier 59, and many were lite versions or variants of the earlier banned applications.”

There has been no official statement or order released by the government about the ban yet.

Anti-China sentiment has soared since a deadly clash in mid-June in which 20 Indian soldier were killed. It sparked street protests and calls for Chinese products to be banned.

As many as 275 other Chinese apps could also be on the chopping block over similar concerns, including the hugely popular “PUBG Mobile” game owned by tech giant Tencent.

 

From toys, cosmetics and handbags to home appliances, pharma, auto components, and steel, China exports more than 3,000 products to India.

