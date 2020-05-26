63rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

145,278

328

Recovered

60,706

3,283

Deaths

4,174

156

Maharashtra52667157861695 Tamil Nadu170828731119 Gujarat144686636888 Delhi140536771276 Rajasthan73004056167 Madhya Pradesh68593571300 Uttar Pradesh64973660169 West Bengal38161414278 Andhra Pradesh2886189256 Bihar273773313 Karnataka218270544 Punjab2081191340 Telangana1920116456 Jammu and Kashmir166880923 Odisha14386497 Haryana121380216 Kerala8975326 Assam549634 Jharkhand4051484 Uttarakhand349584 Chhatisgarh292670 Chandigarh2661874 Himachal Pradesh223634 Tripura1981650 Goa67190 Puducherry49170 Manipur3640 Meghalaya15121 Nagaland300 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Technology Other News 26 May 2020 Dear Swiggy, when ca ...
Technology, In Other News

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published May 26, 2020, 8:42 pm IST
Updated May 26, 2020, 8:58 pm IST
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu consume nearly half the alcohol in the country and are ripe for home delivery.
 While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops

Tipplers in the five southern states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are eagerly awaiting the home delivery of alcohol as Zomato and Swiggy expanded the services launched in Jharkhand last week to Odisha today.

Less than a week after putting ‘wine shops’ in Jharkhand on its platform, Zomato expanded to Bhubaneswar and will soon deliver to other cities such as Rourkela, Balasore, Balangir, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Cuttack. Swiggy said it was starting with Bhubaneswar and Rourkela and would soon serve Cuttack and Berhampur as well.

 

The southward direction that the alcohol delivery services of the apps have taken bring hope to drinkers in the five southern states. While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out.

The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops.

To get around the problem, Kerala is launching its own Bevco app called Bev Q. Unlike Swiggy and Zomato that offer home delivery, Bev Q is a mobile virtual queue management app, which will enable the state to reopen liquor outlets while getting the public to adhere to physical distancing norms.

It has even passed the Google test, reports said, paving the way for the app to be listed for download on the Android Play Store.

Nevertheless tipplers would like the option of Swiggy and Zomato home delivery.

How a country coy about liquor allowed home delivery

After liquor shops across the country were shut down when the lockdown began on March 25,  as the restrictions were eased recently, the Supreme Court asked states to consider non-direct contact or online sales and home delivery of liquor during the lockdown period to prevent the spread of coronavirus on account of crowding at the shops.

Zomato and Swiggy, which already have a food delivery network in place across the country, then worked with state excise departments to work out the modalities of home delivery. To ensure compliance with safety guidelines as well as the laws on alcohol consumption, the two platforms verify the identity of the buyers to confirm they are not underage.

Users are required to upload a valid ID proof to order on the apps, which are later verified by delivery executives at the time of handing over the order. There would also be limits on how many bottles can be purchased, Zomato said.

Swiggy said it was partnering with authorised retailers after validating their licence and other required documents as outlined by the state government. It is also going one step further by getting customers to upload not just valid government ID but also a selfie, which the platform will use for authentication.

The company has partnered with HyperVerge to enable AI-face recognition for mandatory age verification and user authentication for alcohol deliveries, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: zomato, swiggy, alcohol delivery, delivery apps
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


More From Other News

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)

Chinese anti-virus software maker Qihoo 360 criticises US for ‘politicising business’

The US Commerce Department said that Qihoo 360 and seven other companies that supplied video and other surveillance technology and two government entities were added to the list for being complicit in human rights violations and abuses in the Muslim northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Indonesian dancers put up digital stage to recover livelihood, perform amid lockdown

Indonesian choreographer Rusdy Rukmarata watches a dance performance on Indonesia Dance Network YouTube channel at his office in Jakarta, Indonesia Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Rukmarata and another choreographer, Yola Yulfianti, are helping fellow dancers who lost their jobs due to the new coronavirus outbreak in the country by setting up the YouTube channel as a platform where dancers, choreographers and dance teachers can perform, then receive donation from viewers. (Photo | AP)

Tech This Week | Advertising a tax on the poor, pandemic going to exacerbate it

, the majority of people in the informal sector who do not have a job anymore, suddenly have a lot more time and attention to spare. Inevitably, more than a significant part of this goes to streaming content.

China on track for July launch of Mars rover mission

This artist's concept depicts the rover Curiosity, of NASA's Mars Science Laboratory mission, as it uses its Chemistry and Camera (ChemCam) instrument to investigate the composition of a rock surface. (Representative Image | NASA)
