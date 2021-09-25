Google introducing new search filter in Gmail for Andro

Reportedly, the company has started rolling out the filter feature on Gmail for Android earlier this week. (AFP Photo)

Washington: Tech giant Google is introducing a new search filter feature in Gmail for Android users, which will eventually make finding emails simpler.

Mashable reported that the company has recently shared an official post on its Workspace forum to announce the search filter options in Gmail for Android.

The company added the feature to the web version of Gmail last year and has now extended it to the Android app.

The new features will make users find the relevant emails easier by using easy-to-access filters. They include 'From', 'Sent to', 'Date', and 'Attachment' options, and they reside right under the search bar in Gmail on Android devices. So, users can tap any of the options before or after searching for emails in their inbox, much like its desktop counterpart.

The newly introduced search filters will help users easily find the email they are looking for in the Gmail app.

As per Mashable, the users can use the search filters before typing anything in the search bar to instantly access relevant emails or use them after making a search to further narrow down the results.

Reportedly, the company has started rolling out the filter feature on Gmail for Android earlier this week. However, Google is following an extended rollout schedule.

For the users who are unable to see the feature enabled in the Gmail app on their Android device even after updating it from the Play Store, Google said that the feature would be available by the end of October.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter.