WhatsApp gets group video, audio call: Here's how it works

WhatsApp has been focusing on providing with call-centric features since a year in order to enhance its user's experience and make the platform more engaging. The messaging platform has finally rolled out group video and audio calling feature. This feature has certainly been the most hyped feature.

With this feature, users can chat with multiple members of groups simultaneously. Facebook introduced this feature during the annual F8 developer conference held this year. The new group video and audio calling feature are currently available for WhatsApp beta only with the stable roll out for all expected in coming days. To use this feature, beta testers need to update the app to version 2.18.189, while group voice call is available for v2.18.192. Furthermore, Windows phone users can also access this feature as per WABetaInfo.

The feature currently supports a total of four participants, including the person who initiated the call. The screen will split into four screens with each member featuring in each box. One can access this feature on the top right of the call screen. There’s an icon named ‘Add participant’ — by selecting it, one can add another friend from the contact list to begin video or audio calling. Notably, only one person can be added at a time. Also, other participants can be added only by the caller/host who starts the call.

