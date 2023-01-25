  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Technology Other News 25 Jan 2023 Microsoft services f ...
Technology, In Other News

Microsoft services face outage; Teams, Outlook users report disruption

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Jan 25, 2023, 3:14 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2023, 3:14 pm IST
The outage has affected group meetings on Teams, emailing on Outlooking and other services. (Photo: AP)
 The outage has affected group meetings on Teams, emailing on Outlooking and other services. (Photo: AP)

HYDERABAD: Thousands of users globally using Microsoft Corp’s services like Teams, Azure and Outlook have faced outage issues on Wednesday.

The tech-giant has not revealed the number of people affected but Downdetector, an outage tracking website showed numbers in thousands, across India, Japan, UAE, Australia and Britan.

The outage has affected group meetings on Teams, emailing on Outlooking and many services.

Meanwhile, users took to Twitter to sharing their issues related to the outage, using #MicrosoftTeams #MicrosoftDown.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: microsoft, downdetector


Latest From Technology

Reliance Digital is offering discouts on purchases made through debit and credit cards till January 29. (Photo: Twitter)

Reliance Digital offers Rs 20K discount on purchases through cards

Cyber safety expert Rupesh Mittal said that although the update is yet to be studied properly, the permission request still sounds fishy, given WhatsApp's 'assured encryption' policy. (DC file photo)

WhatsApp users sceptical of latest update

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has finally made its Blue subscription available for purchase via the Android app.

Android users can now get Twitter Blue subscriptions

Xiaomi adds new dimensions to Redmi Note series. (Photo by arrangement)

Redmi Note 12 Pro+5G unvelied at Bajaj Electronics



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Android users can now get Twitter Blue subscriptions

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has finally made its Blue subscription available for purchase via the Android app.

Loop Energy says new hydrogen fuel cell more efficient than diesel engine

A representation image (Image: Rafae Classen/pexels.com)

Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; many sites affected

Amazon drivers wait next to a Crunch Time station as their logistics systems is offline at the Amazon Delivery Station in Rosemead, California. (Photo: AP)

WhatsApp users sceptical of latest update

Cyber safety expert Rupesh Mittal said that although the update is yet to be studied properly, the permission request still sounds fishy, given WhatsApp's 'assured encryption' policy. (DC file photo)

Xiaomi will update nine of its smartphones to MIUI 13

Xiaomi's CEO, Lei Jun, promised that the next major MIUI version would arrive before the end of this year. (Photo: PTI/File)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->