Microsoft services face outage; Teams, Outlook users report disruption

The outage has affected group meetings on Teams, emailing on Outlooking and other services. (Photo: AP)

HYDERABAD: Thousands of users globally using Microsoft Corp’s services like Teams, Azure and Outlook have faced outage issues on Wednesday.

The tech-giant has not revealed the number of people affected but Downdetector, an outage tracking website showed numbers in thousands, across India, Japan, UAE, Australia and Britan.

The outage has affected group meetings on Teams, emailing on Outlooking and many services.

Meanwhile, users took to Twitter to sharing their issues related to the outage, using #MicrosoftTeams #MicrosoftDown.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter.