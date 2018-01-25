search on deccanchronicle.com
Google can no longer innovate: Ex-employee claims company copies competitors

Published Jan 25, 2018, 11:40 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2018, 3:15 pm IST
He has criticised the company of loosing sight of creativity and only focussing on internal politics.
The senior Google engineer has accused the company for becoming ‘extremely competitor-focused’.
While Google has been making advances in technology and innovating new devices and processes, an insider seems to feel otherwise about the company’s inclination towards having indigenous concepts and ideas.

According to a report by Patently Apple, a senior Google engineer, who provided his services to the company since 2005, has recently resigned and lashed out against it for ‘loosing innovation’ and  becoming ‘extremely competitor-focused’.

 

The employee took to his blog to write about his decision to quit the tech company. It read: "The main reason I left Google is that they can no longer innovate. They've pretty much lost that ability. I believe there are several contributing factors. First, they're conservative: They are so focused on protecting what they've got, that they fear risk-taking and real innovation. Gate keeping and risk aversion at Google are the norm rather the exception. Second, they are mired in politics, which is sort of inevitable with a large enough organization.

 He added, “Third, Google is arrogant. It has taken me years to understand that a company full of humble individuals can still be an arrogant company. When a company is as dramatically successful as Google has been, the organization can become afflicted with a sense of invincibility and almost manifest destiny, which leads to tragic outcomes: complacency, not-invented-here syndrome, loss of touch with customers, poor strategic decision-making. The company's strategy is a mess. Fourth, last, and probably worst of all, Google has become 100% competitor-focused rather than customer focused. They've made a weak attempt to pivot from this, with their new internal slogan 'Focus on the user and all else will follow.' But unfortunately it's just lip service.”

If this sounds familiar to you, you’re right. Ex- Apple employees had accused their company of something similar sometime back.

