Technology Other News 24 Sep 2021 Amazon India offers ...
Technology, In Other News

Amazon India offers video channels as streaming war picks up

BLOOMBERG
Published Sep 24, 2021, 4:44 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2021, 4:44 pm IST
Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix have 80% market share of subscribers and revenues in 2021, the agency said
While Walt Disney will continue to lead with an estimated 46 million subscribers by end-December, Amazon Prime is expected to have second place with 21.8 million and Netflix estimated at 5.5 million, the research agency said. (DC Image)
 While Walt Disney will continue to lead with an estimated 46 million subscribers by end-December, Amazon Prime is expected to have second place with 21.8 million and Netflix estimated at 5.5 million, the research agency said. (DC Image)

Amazon.com Inc. will start offering video channels of small rival premium content providers on its streaming platform in India, one of the world’s biggest emerging markets for online video, as it takes on Walt Disney Co., Netflix Inc. and domestic players.

Prime Video, the so-called over-the-top service owned by Amazon, will allow members to add subscriptions of eight popular services and stream their content on its app and website in India starting Friday, India Country Manager Gaurav Gandhi said in an interview.

 

The streaming platform is offering content from providers including discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Docubay, Eros Now and MUBI, each accessible with their respective add-on subscriptions, he said. That ranges from 299 rupees ($4) a year for discovery+ to 1,999 a year for MUBI.

“India will be the 12th country to launch video channels of premium content providers,” Gandhi said. “With this we are solving a big issue of customers browsing too many platforms.”

The addition of video channels will help Prime Video cement its position in the South Asian country, which has become a battleground for major streaming companies, by adding more subscribers and revenue share. Already boosted by the use of smartphones, streaming platforms got a massive fillip from the pandemic, which forced people indoors for weeks and shut movie theaters.

 

Media Partners Asia, a research agency, estimates that India will have one billion video screens by 2024 with 85% broadband usage. Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix have 80% market share of subscribers and revenues in 2021, the agency said. While Walt Disney will continue to lead with an estimated 46 million subscribers by end-December, Amazon Prime is expected to have second place with 21.8 million and Netflix estimated at 5.5 million, the research agency said.

Gandhi said his company does not have an exclusive arrangement with premium content providers as his platform is only becoming a distributor. Prime Video will add more channels in the future, he said.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: amazon india, the walt disney company, netflix, online video, amazon prime video


Latest From Technology

Twitter had earlier said the appointed persons will work on a full-time basis and are fully capable of performing the functions in terms of the law. (AFP photo)

Twitter appointed officers in compliance with new IT Rules, Centre tells Delhi HC

Android mobile remote support for Google TV arrived on Thursday after the company initially announced the feature during Google I/O back in May. (AFP Photo)

Mobile remote launched by Google for Android users

Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 adds many highly requested changes from the original, including support for 5G networks and a triple-lens camera system. (AP Photo)

Microsoft's 2021 Surface event: The 7 biggest announcements

The rumoured OnePlus 9RT is expected to be an incremental upgrade to the earlier 8T model. (Photo: AFP/File)

OnePlus 'T' series not happening this year



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's entry-level plans now start at Rs 79 which offers Rs 64 of talk-time and 200MB data. (Photo: AFP/File)

Instagram seeks to curb mental harm to teenagers

Instagram is making a version of the social network for children 13 years old or younger. (Photo: PTI)

Instagram to make accounts for users under 16 private by default

It will roll out new technology aimed at reducing unwanted contact from adults. (Photo: PTI/File)

Microsoft names CEO Satya Nadella as company's Chairman

Satya Nadella had earlier succeeded Steve Ballmer to become Microsoft's CEO in 2014.

Netflix's gaming expansion to start with mobile

There are currently no details on what types of games will actually be available. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->