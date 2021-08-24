Technology Other News 24 Aug 2021 COVID-19 vaccine slo ...
COVID-19 vaccine slots can now be booked via WhatsApp

PTI
Published Aug 24, 2021, 1:20 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2021, 1:20 pm IST
One needs to send 'Book Slot' to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp, verify and then follow the requisite steps
 Now, book #COVID19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes, Mandaviya tweeted. (Representational image: AFP)

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that COVID-19 vaccine slots can now be booked via WhatsApp.

Elaborating on the process, he said one needs to send 'Book Slot' to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp, verify and then follow the requisite steps.

 

"Paving a new era of citizen convenience. Now, book #COVID19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes. Send 'Book Slot' to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp, Verify OTP and follow the steps...Book today: wa.me/919013151515," Mandaviya tweeted.

...
