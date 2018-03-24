search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, In Other News

Daring move: Elon Musk deletes Tesla, SpaceX Facebook pages

REUTERS
Published Mar 24, 2018, 9:37 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2018, 9:37 am IST
Musk has had run-ins with Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg in the past.
Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, which had millions of followers, are no longer accessible.
 Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, which had millions of followers, are no longer accessible.

Verified Facebook pages of Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX and electric carmaker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) disappeared on March 23, minutes after the Silicon Valley billionaire promised on Twitter to take down the pages when challenged by users.

"Delete SpaceX page on Facebook if you're the man?" a user tweeted to Tesla Chief Executive Musk. His response: "I didn't realize there was one. Will do."

 

Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, which had millions of followers, are no longer accessible.

Musk had begun the exchange by responding to a tweet from WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton on the #deletefacebook tag.

The hashtag gained prominence after the world’s largest social network upset users by mishandling data, which ended up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica - a political consultancy that worked on U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign.

“What’s Facebook?” Musk tweeted.

Many users also urged the billionaire to delete the profiles of his companies on Facebook’s photo-sharing app Instagram.

“Instagram’s probably ok ... so long as it stays fairly independent,” Musk responded.

“I don’t use FB & never have, so don’t think I’m some kind of martyr or my companies are taking a huge blow. Also, we don’t advertise or pay for endorsements, so ... don’t care.”

Musk has had run-ins with Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg in the past.

Last year, a war of words broke out between Musk and Zuckerberg over whether robots will become smart enough to kill their human creators.

When Zuckerberg was asked about Musk's views on the dangers of robots, he chided "naysayers" whose "doomsday scenarios" were "irresponsible."

In response, Musk tweeted: “His understanding of the subject is limited.”

Tags: elon musk, facebook, twitter, spacex, tesla




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli may miss Afghanistan Test, to play County Cricket to prepare for England

It is learnt that the Indian captain Virat Kohli's sole focus is on the five Test series against England and he is ready to miss the one off Test against Afghanistan starting June 14 as he will be busy with his county stint. (Photo: PTI)
 

GSK's two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval

The combination was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in November. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Berlin eatery creates record of baking pizza with 100 varients of cheese

The Guinness World Records recognised the feat and was adjourned the "greatest variety of cheese on a pizza." (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mohammad Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan wants ACU’s report to be made public

Hasin Jahan
 

Mohammed Shami on Hasin Jahan saga: Last 10-15 days were 'mental torture' for me

"It was a family issue. False allegations were levelled against me. It is a kind of mental torture. So, last 10-15 days were really tough for me. I am trying to come through it as soon as possible," said Mohammed Shami after his wife Hasin Jahan filed an FIR against the cricketer and his family members and accused Shami of having extra-marital affairs and domestic abuse. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Navratri 2018: Here are 8 healthy snacks for some nutrition

As our immune system has a tendency to weaken during seasonal transitions, staying away from certain foods can help us fit and disease-free, at least to a certain extent. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Tumblr says Russians used its platform for disinformation in 2016

Also listed are 84 user names linked the Russian

Oregon attorney general considers Facebook investigation

Company officials have apologized after connections between President Donald Trump's campaign and the data mining firm Cambridge Analytica surfaced.

Mozilla, Tesla, other businesses take a Facebook pause

While the actions will not likely be permanent and won't have much of an effect on Facebook's bottom line, they're the latest fallout the social-media giant has to contend with from the ever-spiraling scandal - along with a tumbling stock price and a #deletefacebook movement.

Facebook’s widening crisis over user data: Everything you need to know about

This file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris’ Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal after news broke Friday, March 16, 2018, that Cambridge Analytica may have used data improperly obtained from roughly 50 million Facebook users to try to sway elections. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Five apps that every women should have!

A smartphone is a key for women to have “me time” in today’s busy schedule.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham