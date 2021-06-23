Technology Other News 23 Jun 2021 Here's why Goog ...
Here's why Google app on android phone keeps crashing

ANI
Published Jun 23, 2021, 11:24 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2021, 11:24 am IST
The search engine giant usually keeps updating all its app
Subsidiaries of Google have suggested that soft rebooting the phone can act as a potential remedy. (Photo: AP)
 Subsidiaries of Google have suggested that soft rebooting the phone can act as a potential remedy. (Photo: AP)

Washington: If you are an android user who is struggling with the Google app on your phone, then you are not the only one who is complaining and here's the reason why.

The search engine giant usually keeps updating all its app and the 'Google' app is no different, but Mashable India reported that several people on the internet appear to be going through an annoying issue with the app which constantly makes it crash.

 

Users on Twitter highlighted the issue until the officials from the Android Authority took note and figured out that an update to the app- 'version 12.23.16.23.arm64 and 12.22.8.23', is the reason behind the same.

Mashable India learnt that according to the note, there is "no easy way to check if you have an affected version of the app, but if you do have an affected version of the app, you will see repeated notifications that the app has stopped working."

The issue is reportedly "reminiscent of a recent issue with Android System WebView, which caused Gmail and other Google apps to crash".

 

There has been no official fix reported to fix this crash but the subsidiaries of Google have suggested that soft rebooting the phone can act as a potential remedy. Other suggestions include installing the latest beta version of the app, or reverting to a previous version.


