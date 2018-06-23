search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, In Other News

Tesla recycling machine catches fire at Fremont, California campus

REUTERS
Published Jun 23, 2018, 9:07 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2018, 9:07 am IST
The Thursday fire is the latest in a series of blazes at the Fremont plant.
The fire happened in a tent used for recycling purposes on the south side of the company’s campus, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.
 The fire happened in a tent used for recycling purposes on the south side of the company’s campus, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.

A machine used for paper recycling caught fire Thursday night at Tesla Inc’s (TSLA.O) Fremont, California, campus, outside the company’s car production factory, but manufacturing was not affected, the company said.

The fire occurred after a cardboard baling machines that is used for recycling overheated, and was contained, Fremont Fire Department Division Chief Diane Hendry said on Friday.

 

The fire happened in a tent used for recycling purposes on the south side of the company’s campus, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.

“Last night, the structure outside our factory that houses the cardboard and other wood and paper products that are being recycled caught fire,” the spokeswoman said, adding that no injuries were reported, and the company was investigating the cause.

In a tweet earlier this week, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk touted a new tent on the campus that is being used for the production of the Model 3.

The Tesla spokeswoman said the production tent was not affected by the fire.

The Thursday fire is the latest in a series of blazes at the Fremont plant. The company suffered a fire earlier this month, according to an email sent to workers by Musk.

Tesla has been burning through cash as it tries to hit a target of producing 5,000 Model 3 electric sedans per week after production delays. Tesla’s future long-term profitability hinges on ramping up Model 3 output, which is intended for mass production.

Tags: tesla, fire




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp Beta Update: Disable media visibility for individual contacts

This new addition will prevent your gallery from being flooded with pictures which you don't want to see or store.
 

Men try to save dog being strangled by python in horrifying video

The python slithered its way into the woods (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Colombia fan sacked after smuggling alcohol in binoculars during World Cup

Three fans are seen drinking alcohol they smuggled into the Saransk stadium inside fake binoculars.(Photo: Screengrab)
 

Here's heart-warming reason why Prince William is visiting Israel

Alice’s remains were taken from Windsor to the Russian convent of St Mary Magdalene, above the Garden of Gethsemane on the Mount of Olives. (Photo: AP)
 

Sick parakeets, unhealthy monkey held illegally, rescued from Mumbai home

The animals are currently recovering at the Forest Department's facility and will soon be transferred to an animal orphanage in Pune for rehabilitation.
 

Malaika Arora decodes her yoga mantra for being fashionably fit

Yoga essentially defines the balance of the spirit and the mind.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

BlackBerry to power in-car experiences for its BYTON’s vehicles

At CES 2018 in Las Vegas, BYTON premiered its M-Byte concept car.

Want to tackle fake news on Facebook? You could use these tips

Think critically about the stories you read, and only share the news that you know to be credible.

Samsung rollsout 8TB SSD for data centres

The new SSD is built with 16 of Samsung’s 512GB NAND packages, each stacked in 16 layers of 256GB 3-bit V-NAND chips.

Updated Google Account settings aim for more transparency and control

The new experience will be available for all Android users and will arrive on iOS and web later this year.

Read this before you jailbreak your iPhone

Jailbreaking might give you a few exemptions from restrictions but your iPhone becomes prone to glitches.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham