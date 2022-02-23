Google begins rolling new pitch-black dark mode

A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. (Photo: AP/File)

Washington: Google has recently begun rolling out its new pitch-black dark mode.

As per The Verge, the previous dark mode was a grey that was soothing on the eyes, but Google switched to a true black that should really pop on OLED and AMOLED displays.

Google announced the wider availability of dark mode earlier this month, but thus far, the release has been slow. Few people seem to have it, and as per reports, some users have received the new theme only to lose it.

Google said it was testing a new dark mode in February of last year and later announced that the new dark theme was available on desktop and mobile in a tweet earlier this month.

The new display could be a win for those who thought the dark grey wasn't dark enough. But it could also be a win for those who want to save some battery life on devices with OLED displays.

