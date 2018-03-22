search on deccanchronicle.com
WhatsApp co-founder urges to delete Facebook

Published Mar 22, 2018, 10:31 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2018, 11:47 am IST
Co-founder Brian Acton posted a tweet saying ‘it’s time to delete facebook’ and Zuckerberg advises not to.
Brian’s focus is completely on data protection and privacy since he donated $50 million to launch his Signal – a private messenger app.
WhatsApp, which was introduced to the world nine years ago, was later owned by Facebook in 2014 (for $16 billion). This acquisition made its co-founders – Jam Koum and Brian Acton billionaires. Eventually, Brian Acton stepped down from WhatsApp to start his own organisation. Jam Koum has been leading the company ever since.

Following the amidst Facebook-Cambridge Analityca’s debacle, co-founder of WhatsApp – Brian has tweeted that it’s time to delete Facebook. The included hashtag in his twitter post has been trending on Twitter ever since. However, WhatsApp has declined to comment on this. 

According to TechCrunch, in an interview with Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, when asked about the #deletefacebook question he replied: “I don’t think we’ve seen a meaningful number of people act on that, but, you know, it’s not good.”

Mark has already responded to the ongoing debacle and admitted that this was a major breach of trust and he’s really sorry. He also assured to make new security and regulatory policies for future data protection and privacy of the users.

