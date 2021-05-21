Technology Other News 21 May 2021 Internet Explorer to ...
Internet Explorer to 'retire' on June 15, 2022: Microsoft

PTI
Published May 21, 2021, 1:14 pm IST
Updated May 21, 2021, 1:22 pm IST
Once the most-used web browser, Internet Explorer had been on a steady downward trajectory for nearly two decades
The Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10. (Pixabay)
 The Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10. (Pixabay)

Washington: Microsoft has said that it is retiring its long-standing browser Internet Explorer on June 15 next year after serving the netizens for over 25 years.

The veteran web browser was released with Windows 95, the tech giant said in a blog post on Wednesday.

 

"The Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10," Sean Lyndersay, a Microsoft Edge programme manager said while commenting on the decision.

"The future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge. Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications.

"Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (IE mode) built in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge," Lyndersay said.

 

Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft Edge will be supported through at least 2029, the blog post said.

Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as part of Windows 95 and became an instant hit. It successfully killed off Netscape Navigator, and it achieved a virtual monopoly in the early 2000s. At its 2002 peak, Internet Explorer commanded 95 per cent of the browser market, CNN reported.

Once the most-used web browser, Internet Explorer had been on a steady downward trajectory for nearly two decades. Its share of the browser market fell below the 50 per cent threshold in 2010 and now sits at about 5 per cent, the report said.

 

Google's Chrome is the browser leader, commanding a 69 per cent share of the market.

The tech giant has been phasing out the old browser for several years - but in 2019 it had to issue an emergency patch for it, for security reasons, the BBC reported.

At that point it was estimated that around 8 per cent of people were still using it. Between 2000 and 2005, Internet Explorer enjoyed a 90 per cent market share.

...
Tags: microsoft, internet explorer, microsoft edge


