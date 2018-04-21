Stop using 4 or 6-digit iPhone passcodes

A 4-digit passcode on the iPhone is crackable in 6.5 minutes on average, while a 6-digit passcode can be bypassed in 11 hours, as per a report.

Do you think your iPhone is secure enough from snoops? This is probably a bad news for iPhone users. It seems that Apple hasn't found the security holes that iPhone unlocking tools use to crack it. According to a fresh report, a new device manufactured by Grayshift can easily crack the password blocking access to an iPhone.

Softpedia reported that Law enforcement agencies have purchased a new iPhone cracking tool dubbed GreyKey that can break into any encrypted iPhone regardless of the passcode complexity. The report asserts that "the more characters being used, the more it takes for the process to complete."

Whereas, Matthew Green, assistant professor and cryptographer at John Hopkins Information Security Institute, asserted that a 4-digit passcode on the iPhone is crackable in 6.5 minutes on average, while a 6-digit passcode can be bypassed in 11 hours. "The cracking times increase as the passcodes become more complex," the report stated. Green further revealed that it takes over 4629 days to crack an iPhone with a 10-digit passcode.

Guide to iOS estimated passcode cracking times (assumes random decimal passcode + an exploit that breaks SEP throttling):



4 digits: ~13min worst (~6.5avg)

6 digits: ~22.2hrs worst (~11.1avg)

8 digits: ~92.5days worst (~46avg)

10 digits: ~9259days worst (~4629avg) — Matthew Green (@matthew_d_green) April 16, 2018

Additionally, several security experts suggested that people should use an alphanumeric passcode that's at least is seven characters long and uses letters, symbols and numbers, as per Motherboard.

"People should use an alphanumeric passcode that isn't susceptible to a dictionary attack and that is at least 7 characters long and has a mix of at least uppercase letters, lowercase letters, and numbers," Ryan Duff, a researcher who's studied iOS and the Director of Cyber Solutions for Point3 Security, told me in an online chat. "Adding symbols is recommended and the more complicated and longer the passcode, the better," the cited source stated.

