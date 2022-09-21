  
Computer security experts warn against loopholes in Zoom app

CERT-In said the software supporting the Zoom On-Premise meeting connector MMR version could be affected due to the vulnerabilities. (Photo: Pixabay - Mohamed Hassan)
HYDERABAD: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) said it had found multiple vulnerabilities on the online meeting platform Zoom. These vulnerabilities could allow a remote user to bypass security restrictions, CERT-IN said.

The attackers could join Zoom meetings without being visible to other participants, obtain audio and video feeds and even disrupt the meetings, CERT-IN said and advised users to upgrade to the latest versions.

CERT-In rated the severity of vulnerabilities as medium, and said the software supporting the Zoom On-Premise meeting connector MMR version could be affected due to the vulnerabilities. These vulnerabilities exist due to improper access control implementation, it said.

CERT-IN works under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology  and is the nodal agency to deal with cyber security threats like hacking and phishing.

