Technology Other News 20 Sep 2020 Trump gives his bles ...
Technology, In Other News

Trump gives his blessing to TikTok deal with Walmart, Oracle

AFP
Published Sep 20, 2020, 5:21 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2020, 5:21 pm IST
Oracle will host all US user data and manage security, while Walmart will supply its online sales, order management and payment services.
Oracle could buy a 12.5 percent stake in TikTok before a future IPO, and Walmart a 7.5 percent stake. According to a source close to the matter, ByteDance would keep the rest of the shares. But since the Chinese company is 40 percent owned by American investors, TikTok would eventually be majority American-owned. (Photo | AP)
 Oracle could buy a 12.5 percent stake in TikTok before a future IPO, and Walmart a 7.5 percent stake. According to a source close to the matter, ByteDance would keep the rest of the shares. But since the Chinese company is 40 percent owned by American investors, TikTok would eventually be majority American-owned. (Photo | AP)

Washington: President Donald Trump said Saturday he had approved a deal allowing Silicon Valley giant Oracle to become the data partner for TikTok to avert a shutdown of the massively popular Chinese-owned video app that Washington has called a security risk.

The deal, announced by the companies, also includes Walmart as a commercial partner and would create a new US company named TikTok Global.

 

“I think it’s going to be a fantastic deal,” Trump said. “I have given the deal my blessing. If they get it done that’s great, if they don’t that’s okay too.”

Shortly after, TikTok—owned by China’s ByteDance—confirmed the agreement, which came with companies racing against a Sunday deadline set by Trump’s administration after which new downloads of the app would be banned.

Oracle could buy a 12.5 percent stake in TikTok before a future IPO, and Walmart a 7.5 percent stake.

 

According to a source close to the matter, ByteDance would keep the rest of the shares. But since the Chinese company is 40 percent owned by American investors, TikTok would eventually be majority American-owned.

“We are pleased that the proposal by TikTok, Oracle, and Walmart will resolve the security concerns of the US Administration and settle questions around TikTok’s future in the US,” a spokeswoman for TikTok told AFP.

ByteDance also confirmed the deal on social media, saying the three companies would reach an agreement that was “in line with US and Chinese law” as soon as possible.

 

If it comes to fruition, the deal could mark the de-escalation of a technology battle between Washington and Beijing.

It could also allow Americans to continue using the wildly popular app: the US Department of Commerce announced it was postponing the ban on TikTok downloads until September 27, citing “recent positive developments.”

Security concerns

Trump said the “security will be 100 percent” and that the companies would use separate cloud servers.

The deal will lead to the creation of a new company, headquartered in Texas, which will have “nothing to do with China” but will still be called TikTok, according to the president.

 

Oracle will be in charge of hosting all US user data and the security of the associated computer systems, while Walmart will supply its online sales, order management and payment services.

In a joint statement, Oracle and Walmart said TikTok Global would “pay more than 5 billion in new tax dollars to the US Treasury,” while they and the other companies involved in the deal would launch an initiative to develop online education.

According to the US Treasury, the TikTok deal still needs to be finalised by the involved companies and approved by a federal national security committee.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: tiktok, walmart, oracle, donald trump


Latest From Technology

“While people can have points of view, they can have leanings, the system is designed to make sure no one person can influence the outcomes, let alone have any unilateral decision making power on this aspect,” Facebook India chief Ajit Mohan said. (Photo | Pixabay)

No one person can influence content on Facebook, India chief says about Ankhi Das

This file photo taken on August 4, 2020 shows Prince, a member of the hacking group Red Hacker Alliance, who refused to give his real name, using a website that monitors global cyberattacks on his computer at their office in Dongguan, China's southern Guangdong province. Beijing on September 11, 2020 denied trying to meddle in US presidential election after American tech giant Microsoft said it had parried cyberattacks from overseas groups — including from China — against both the Republican and Democratic campaigns. (Photo | AFP)

Trump not forthcoming but tech firms alert Congress of threats to election security

ARM has a significant market share in network infrastructure, mobile computing processors, vehicles, and energy-efficient servers.

Tech This Week | With ARM in kitty, Nvidia most impressive firm you never heard of

Many are switching to alternate platform Triller. Even TikTok’s gold standard, Charli D’Amelio—who, with 87.5 million followers at just 16 years old, is the platform’s most popular creator—announced Tuesday a non-exclusive partnership with Triller, a similar platform, where she already has 1.1 million subscribers.(Photo | AFP)

US TikTok users prepare for ban, switch to other platforms such as Triller



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Rayadu, du Plessis star as CSK trashes Mumbai Indians by five wickets

CSK player Faf du Plessis plays a shot during the first cricket match of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday. (PTI)
 

IPL 2020: Empty stadium, canned cheers, and did you hear the thwack of bat on ball?

CSK player Piyush Chawla reacts after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma during the first cricket match of IPL 2020, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (PTI)
 

Dhoni mentally engaged and determined to tackle IPL 2020: CSK's Fleming

Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads the highly-successful IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, for whom Shane Watson plays, with Stephen Fleming being the head coach. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Virat Kohli to David Warner: Five explosive players to watch out in IPL 2020

Hyderabad player and Captain David Warner.
 

IPL schedule released: CSK to take on Mumbai Indians in opener

File picture shows Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma and Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni at an IPL match. — Sandeep Shetty photo
 

Chennai Super Kings: Top-four contenders despite missing Raina

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (left) and Suresh Raina. (PTI file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

No one person can influence content on Facebook, India chief says about Ankhi Das

“While people can have points of view, they can have leanings, the system is designed to make sure no one person can influence the outcomes, let alone have any unilateral decision making power on this aspect,” Facebook India chief Ajit Mohan said. (Photo | Pixabay)

Apple’s first online store to open in India September 23, students to get discounts

Apple is a small player in India, where sales of its smartphones lag those of South Korean rival Samsung. The company currently sells through third-party retailers in India including Amazon, and the country is seen as a huge potential market for the firm due to its giant 1.3-billion population and relatively low number of smartphone owners. (Photo | AP)

Walmart, Amazon donate to US lawmaker promoting conspiracy theorists group QAnon

QAnon centres on the baseless belief that President Donald Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic paedophiles and cannibals. The corporate support for a QAnon-promoting politician is another example of how the conspiracy theory has penetrated mainstream politics, spreading beyond its origins on internet message boards popular with right-wing extremists. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Marc Nozell)

US TikTok users prepare for ban, switch to other platforms such as Triller

Many are switching to alternate platform Triller. Even TikTok’s gold standard, Charli D’Amelio—who, with 87.5 million followers at just 16 years old, is the platform’s most popular creator—announced Tuesday a non-exclusive partnership with Triller, a similar platform, where she already has 1.1 million subscribers.(Photo | AFP)

Tech This Week | With ARM in kitty, Nvidia most impressive firm you never heard of

ARM has a significant market share in network infrastructure, mobile computing processors, vehicles, and energy-efficient servers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham