Technology Other News 20 Aug 2021 Twitter bringing new ...
Technology, In Other News

Twitter bringing new updates to its direct messages

ANI
Published Aug 20, 2021, 4:26 pm IST
Updated Aug 20, 2021, 4:26 pm IST
Through this feature, users will be able to share a tweet in up to 20 separate DM chats
Twitter is also tweaking DM timestamps for iOS users. With this, instead of stamping each message within a DM conversation with the date and time, the messages will be grouped by day. (PTI Photo)
 Twitter is also tweaking DM timestamps for iOS users. With this, instead of stamping each message within a DM conversation with the date and time, the messages will be grouped by day. (PTI Photo)

Washington: Micro-blogging site Twitter, on Thursday, announced that it will be introducing some updates to its direct messages, which will roll out to some users in the next few weeks.

According to The Verge, the updates will include a feature that will let the users send a direct message to multiple people in separate conversations, without requiring them to start a group chat.

 

Through this feature, users will be able to share a tweet in up to 20 separate DM chats.

"The feature is coming to the iOS and web versions of Twitter first, and Android soon," as per The Verge.

Twitter is also tweaking DM timestamps for iOS users. With this, instead of stamping each message within a DM conversation with the date and time, the messages will be grouped by day.

"This will reduce timestamp clutter, and iOS users will soon be able to access the add reaction buttons not only by double-tapping but by long-pressing on a message," The Verge quoted Twitter saying.

 

Android users have to wait a little longer to access these two features, but they will get the ability along with iOS users to quick-scroll through a DM and return to the most recent message by pressing a down-arrow button.

Apart from introducing the new features, Twitter on Thursday also announced that it was testing a feature that would make it easier for users to subscribe to Twitter users' Revue newsletters directly from a Twitter profile, which will be rolling out to the web and Android users soon.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: micro-blogging site, twitter feature, twitter updates, ios users
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From Technology

The OnePlus 9RT has been tipped to launch in India and China in October. (AFP Photo)

OnePlus 9 RT in the works, could launch in October

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (AFP Photo)

Elon Musk says Tesla's robot will make physical work a 'choice'

Currently, 512GB is the highest storage option being offered by Apple. (ANI Photo)

iPhone 13 expected to launch in September

Reports also suggest that Pixel 5a 5G, which launched yesterday, was possibly the last smartphone of Google that shipped with a charger. (ANI Photo)

Google's Pixel 6 to roll out without charger



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Elon Musk says Tesla's robot will make physical work a 'choice'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (AFP Photo)

Facebook, Google officials appear before parliamentary panel over misuse of platform

Facebook and Google representatives were called days after Twitter officials deposed before the panel. (AFP file Photo)

Snapchat profiles to feature full-body 3D Bitmojis, backgrounds

Snapchatters will see enhanced details on their customised avatar. (Photo: Snapchat)

Qualcomm to name its next flagship chipset as Snapdragon 898

Mashable India predicted that if the Snapdragon 898 is to be made on Samsung's 4nm, increased performance and power efficiency will likely get on the cards. (Photo: PTI)

Digital ecosystem in India still weak: Expert

Though the digital divide in India is intense, he said, the digital ecosystem in India is still weak, especially in the rural areas. — Representational Image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->