57th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

107,789

1,308

Recovered

42,914

605

Deaths

3,316

14

Maharashtra3713696391249 Tamil Nadu11760440682 Gujarat117464804694 Delhi105544750166 Rajasthan57573232139 Madhya Pradesh54652631258 Uttar Pradesh46052783118 West Bengal28251006244 Andhra Pradesh2489162152 Punjab2002164737 Telangana1592100234 Bihar14955179 Karnataka139554340 Jammu and Kashmir128960915 Odisha9783075 Haryana94260114 Kerala6434974 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Technology Other News 20 May 2020 Now, a death sentenc ...
Technology, In Other News

Now, a death sentence handed out over Zoom! Is tech making us less humane?

AFP
Published May 20, 2020, 5:29 pm IST
Updated May 20, 2020, 5:29 pm IST
Singapore court conducting drug trafficking case on Zoom criticised for pronouncing a death sentence over the videoconferencing platform.
“The death penalty is inherently cruel and inhumane, and Singapore’s use of remote technology like Zoom to sentence a man to death makes it even more so,” said Human Rights Watch deputy Asia director Phil Robertson.
 “The death penalty is inherently cruel and inhumane, and Singapore’s use of remote technology like Zoom to sentence a man to death makes it even more so,” said Human Rights Watch deputy Asia director Phil Robertson.

Singapore: Singapore was criticised for being “cruel and inhumane” Wednesday after a death sentence was handed down via video-conferencing platform Zoom.

Malaysian drug trafficker Punithan Genasan was Friday sentenced to hang in a hearing conducted remotely due to restrictions in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus, court officials said.

 

The 37-year-old had been found guilty over the trafficking of at least 28.5 grams (1.0 ounce) of heroin, a crime punishable by death under the city-state’s tough anti-drugs laws.

The Supreme Court said that it was the first criminal case where a death sentence was handed down in a remote hearing.

Zoom has become popular during virus lockdowns worldwide for everything from virtual school classes to business meetings—but Human Rights Watch criticised its use to mete out capital punishment.

“The death penalty is inherently cruel and inhumane, and Singapore’s use of remote technology like Zoom to sentence a man to death makes it even more so,” said the group’s deputy Asia director Phil Robertson.

“It’s pretty astounding the prosecutors and the court are so callous that they fail to see that a man facing capital punishment should have the right to be present in court to see his accusers,” he told AFP.

The Supreme Court said that the hearing was conducted remotely “for the safety of all involved in the proceedings”.

Singapore maintains that the death penalty—a legacy of British colonial rule—is necessary as a deterrent against crime although rights groups have long called for it to be abolished.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: zoom videoconferencing, singapore supreme court, human rights watch (hrw), singapore death penalty


Latest From Technology

Associated Press reporter Zen Soo works on her laptop while wearing a government-mandated quarantine wristband in Hong Kong, April 17, 2020. Hong Kong issued quarantine wristbands to monitor returning residents of the city while they serve their mandatory 14-day quarantine, in a bid to curb local transmissions of COVID-19 during the pandemic. (Photo | AP)

What’s it like wearing a location tracker, being watched by the government?

Google said it will honour all existing contracts with its customers, but didn’t specify what companies. Greenpeace’s report says Microsoft appears to be leading the way with the most oil and contracts, offering AI capabilities in all phases of oil production. Amazon’s contracts are more focused on pipelines, shipping and fuel storage, according to the report. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Erik Christensen)

Won’t build AI for oil drilling, Google says after Greenpeace nudge on climate pledge

A United Nations campaign image on stopping sexual abuse.

After #BoisLockerRoom, CBSE releases cyber safety guide for students

In this file photo taken on May 12, 2020 an Air France employee checks the body temparture of passengers boarding an Air France flight to Point à Pitre Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport on the outskirts of Paris. (Photo | AFP)

France opposes Google, Apple setting terms, will build government-monitored COVID app



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

After #BoisLockerRoom, CBSE releases cyber safety guide for students

A United Nations campaign image on stopping sexual abuse.

France opposes Google, Apple setting terms, will build government-monitored COVID app

In this file photo taken on May 12, 2020 an Air France employee checks the body temparture of passengers boarding an Air France flight to Point à Pitre Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport on the outskirts of Paris. (Photo | AFP)

Won’t build AI for oil drilling, Google says after Greenpeace nudge on climate pledge

Google said it will honour all existing contracts with its customers, but didn’t specify what companies. Greenpeace’s report says Microsoft appears to be leading the way with the most oil and contracts, offering AI capabilities in all phases of oil production. Amazon’s contracts are more focused on pipelines, shipping and fuel storage, according to the report. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Erik Christensen)

As Minecraft turns 11, the game is being played by 126 million people monthly

More than 200 million copies of the building and exploration game Minecraft have been sold as online play surges during the coronavirus pandemic.

Canned food, paper towels most bought by Americans as Walmart sales surged 74 pc

Walmart has more than 3,000 locations for grocery pickup and 1,600 locations that offer grocery delivery in the US (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Daniel Case)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham