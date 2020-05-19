54th Day Of Lockdown

Technology Other News 19 May 2020 Bois locker room: HC ...
Technology, In Other News

Bois locker room: HC asks Google, Facebook, Twitter whether content can be removed

PTI
Published May 19, 2020, 3:39 pm IST
Updated May 19, 2020, 3:39 pm IST
The Bois Locker Room Instagram chat group of 17-18 year-old boys from affluent Delhi families was exposed discussing raping their classmates
Screenshots from Instagram
 Screenshots from Instagram

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of the Centre on a plea seeking directions to it to ensure social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram remove illegal groups such as ‘Bois Locker Room’, “for the safety and security of children” in cyberspace.

A bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal issued notice to the ministries of home affairs, Information Technology and finance as also Facebook, Google and Twitter asking them to indicate their stand on affidavit by the next date of hearing on July 14.

 

The order came on the application moved by former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya “highlighting the unlawful nature of illegal groups” like ‘Bois Locker Room’.

“Due to the negativity, fake news and illegal content many young lives are destroyed. Such groups are criminal in nature and do not deserve any protection of free or creative speech,” said the petition filed through advocate Virag Gupta.

It further contended that “the incident of ‘bois locker room’ on Instagram shows one of the vilest forms of social media”.

Central government standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia accepted notice on behalf of the ministries.

Tags: instagram, facebook, twitter, rape culture, #boislockerroom


