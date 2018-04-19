WhatsApp gets 'Dismiss as Admin' and 'High Priority' features

WhatsApp is leaving no stone unturned in order to improve its user's experience by providing them more tools to easily manage it. The instant messaging service has added a new feature dubbed 'High Priority Notification' for Android beta users. This feature is similar to the pinned chats facility that WhatsApp rolled out last year.

Apart from 'High Priority Notification' feature, WhatsApp has also rolled the ‘Dismiss as Admin’ feature, aimed at the WhatsApp groups. Spotted by WABetaInfo, this new feature will allow one group administrator to demote other admins without even deleting the person from the group.

Previously, group admins had to remove others admins in order to demote them. Currently, the new feature is only available to iOS users on WhatsApp version 2.18.41 and Web apps. However, it is not yet thrown open on the stable version of the Android app.

Coming back to the 'High Priority Notification' feature, it will let users manage their notifications in a better way. With this feature, one can pin high-priority notifications to the top of a smartphone’s notification centre.

Moreover, the High Priority Notifications feature can be located in the notifications setting. Do note that, if your smartphone has other applications that have a similar feature, then the notifications should be displayed in a chronological order. This feature is available in the WhatsApp version 2.18.117 on Android.

Source: 1, 2

