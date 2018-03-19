search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, In Other News

Goodbye Samsung, LG; Apple plans its own display manufacturing

REUTERS
Published Mar 19, 2018, 8:44 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2018, 8:44 am IST
The secret project is code named T159.
The company will aim to make the new technology available in its wearable computers first, according to the report.
 The company will aim to make the new technology available in its wearable computers first, according to the report.

Apple Inc is designing and producing its own device displays for the first time and has made a small numbers of the screens for testing, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

The iPhone maker has been using a secret manufacturing facility near California and is making a major investment in the development of next-generation MicroLED screens, the report said.

 

Apple could not be immediately reached for comment.

MicroLED screens use different light-emitting compounds that make gadgets slimmer, brighter and less power-hungry in comparison with current OLED displays, the report said.

The secret project is code named T159 and is headed by Lynn Youngs, who oversees iPhone and Apple Watch screen technology, Bloomberg reported.

The company will aim to make the new technology available in its wearable computers first, according to the report.

Tags: apple, display, samsung, lg




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Blind psychic Baba Vanga predicted Vladimir Putin would rule world

Putin, who first became president just over 18 years ago, is set to remain in power for another six years. (Photo: AP)
 

Your iPhone passcode can be easily unlocked with a little machine

Grayshift, a company who is manufacturing the device, is said to be selling the devices only to law enforcement firms.
 

Stressed and not eating well, my only crime is marrying Hasin Jahan: Mohammed Shami

The Bengal speedster said he was shaken by the whole incident ever since it was made public.(Photo: Instagram)
 

New diabetes drug may help shed those extra kilos

The most common adverse events in those taking semaglutide were mild/moderate nausea, as seen previously with GLP-1 receptor agonists. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

When Radhika Apte slapped a famous South actor on the first day of her film shoot

Radhika Apte is currently working on a film with Dev Patel.
 

What the duck! Giant yellow duck goes missing off Australia

The duck, owned by Cockburn Masters Swimming Club, was last seen at Perth’s Coogee Beach. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Facebook critics want regulation, investigation after data misuse

Facebook said the root of the problem was that researchers and Cambridge Analytica lied to it and abused its policies.

Tinder feeds for you

The company has informed that it will continually iterate and improve upon Feed as it receives more feedback.

Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment

The lawsuit, filed in Seattle federal court in 2015, is attracting wider attention after a series of powerful men have left or been fired from their jobs in entertainment, the media and politics for sexual misconduct.

New WhatsApp features for Android: Group descriptions, search participants and more

These new features are now available as part of a new update to WhatsApp for Android.

Honor 7X: A long term letdown?

It has an impressive thin-bezel design on budget.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham