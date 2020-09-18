178th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,212,686

96,792

Recovered

4,109,828

87,778

Deaths

84,404

1,175

Technology Other News 18 Sep 2020
Technology, In Other News

US bans use of WeChat, TikTok from Sunday

AP
Published Sep 18, 2020, 6:27 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2020, 6:31 pm IST
The order would “combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data," said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
The government previously said that using and downloading WeChat to communicate won’t be a banned transaction, although messaging on the app “could be directly or indirectly impaired” by the ban, and people who use it for messaging won’t be subject to penalties. (Photo | AP)
Washington: The Commerce Department will roll out a ban of transactions in the US using TikTok and WeChat starting Sunday.

“At the President’s direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of US laws and regulations,” Ross said in a prepared statement.

 

The government said its order, previously announced by Trump in August, will “combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data.”

The government previously said that using and downloading WeChat to communicate won’t be a banned transaction, although messaging on the app “could be directly or indirectly impaired” by the ban, and people who use it for messaging won’t be subject to penalties.

Some security experts have raised concerns that ByteDance Ltd., the Chinese company that owns TikTok, would maintain access to information on the 100 million TikTok users in the United States, creating a security risk.

 

...
Most attacks targeting “sensitive sectors such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals” were carried out by hackers from China and Russia, often from state organisations, but also by criminal organisations and universities who trade in hacked data, security sources said. (Representative Image | Pixabay - Michal Jarmoluk)

Chinese hackers stole COVID-19 vaccine research from Spanish labs, says report

Apple is a small player in India, where sales of its smartphones lag those of South Korean rival Samsung. The company currently sells through third-party retailers in India including Amazon, and the country is seen as a huge potential market for the firm due to its giant 1.3-billion population and relatively low number of smartphone owners. (Photo | AP)

Apple’s first online store to open in India September 23, students to get discounts

Facebook said will also make it clearer which parts of its Workplace internal message board is for discussing contentious political or social issues, and carefully moderate those conversations. (Representative Image)

Facebook will apply content moderation to employee message boards as well

“We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies,” a Google blog post said, on reasons for banning Paytm.

Google removes Paytm app from Play Store for allowing cricket betting ahead of IPL



