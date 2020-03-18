Technology Other News 18 Mar 2020 Software that made T ...
Technology, In Other News

Software that made Toy Story, Finding Nemo graphics lifelike wins Turing Award

AP
Published Mar 18, 2020, 8:01 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2020, 8:01 pm IST
The tech industry Nobel was given to Patrick Hanrahan and Edwin Catmull for their ‘RenderMan’ software that revolutionised computer graphics
Filmmakers used RenderMan software in nearly all of the last 47 movies nominated for a visual effects Academy Award, inlcuding Finding Nemo. (Photo | Flickr - Ali Harrison)
 Filmmakers used RenderMan software in nearly all of the last 47 movies nominated for a visual effects Academy Award, inlcuding Finding Nemo. (Photo | Flickr - Ali Harrison)

San Francisco:  The technology that animated movies like ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Finding Nemo’ and enabled a variety of special effects is the focus of this year's Turing Award, the technology industry's version of the Nobel Prize.

Patrick Hanrahan and Edwin Catmull won the 2019 prize for their contributions to 3-D computer graphics used in movies and video games.

 

The Turing Award, named after British mathematician Alan Turing who is known as the Father of Modern Computing, is given annually by the Association for Computing Machinery and comes with a cash prize of USD 1 million.

Edwin Catmull was hired by legendary filmmaker George Lucas to head the computer-technology division that became Pixar when Apple founder Steve Jobs bought it. Patrick Hanrahan was one of Catmull's early hires at Pixar, now part of Disney.

Together, the two worked on techniques that made graphics in movies like ‘Toy Story'' look more lifelike, even though Hanrahan left Pixar years before the studio released that film. Catmull is the former president of Pixar and worked there for more than three decades.

“What makes skin look like skin? What makes a tree look like a tree? You have to understand the structure of material and how light interacts with it,'' Hanrahan said in an interview with The Associated Press. Only then is it possible to translate that understanding of how the physics of curved surfaces _ our hands, our noses _ works with light into the 100,000-plus frames that make up a movie.

Hanrahan's ‘RenderMan’ software helped produce ‘Toy Story’ in 1995 and then a string of Pixar films like ‘Up,’ ‘Monsters Inc.,’ ‘Finding Nemo’ and ‘Wall-E.’ It was also the backbone of CGI special effects in live-action movies such as ‘Titanic’ and the ‘Lord of the Rings’ films.

The Association for Computing Machinery says filmmakers used RenderMan software in nearly all of the last 47 movies nominated for a visual effects Academy Award.

The technology has also indirectly helped the artificial-intelligence field. The chips that were developed for video-game graphics were so powerful that they could then be used to train AI algorithms.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: turing award, toy story, finding nemo, titanic, lord of the rings, computer graphics, cgi, special effects, three-dimensional visual effects


Latest From Technology

Brussels’ warning comes less than a month after US officials said thousands of Russian-linked social media accounts had embarked on a coordinated effort to spread alarm about the virus.

Russia spreading fake news about coronavirus to worsen crisis in US, Europe, says EU

Pressure has mounted on Silicon Valley to use their expertise to fight the deadly virus, after roughly 50 scientists signed an open letter last week calling on them to act

Facebook and Google in talks with Washington to track infections: US media

Uber and Ola are reported to have lost as much as 80% of rides but the company has not offered any financial assistance to tide over the crisis. (Photo | Pixabay - Jackson David)

Uber, Lyft suspend shared rides in US, Canada in coronavirus precaution

Facebook is also awarding USD 100 million in grants and ad credits to assist small businesses. (Photo | AP)

Facebook paying USD 1,000 bonus to staff working from home amid corona outbreak



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Uber, Lyft suspend shared rides in US, Canada in coronavirus precaution

Uber and Ola are reported to have lost as much as 80% of rides but the company has not offered any financial assistance to tide over the crisis. (Photo | Pixabay - Jackson David)

Facebook paying USD 1,000 bonus to staff working from home amid corona outbreak

Facebook is also awarding USD 100 million in grants and ad credits to assist small businesses. (Photo | AP)

Microsoft Windows 10 OS now running on 1 billion devices globally

According to Microsoft, 100 per cent of Fortune 500 companies and one in seven people around the world use Windows 10 devices.

Net firms offer free Wi-Fi as US goes online for work, education amid corona outbreak

Verizon was among the many providers to also announce a moratorium on late fees and disconnections

US capable of handling surge in home internet use amid coronavirus, say IT experts

The core of the US network is more than capable of handling the virus-related surge in demand because it has evolved to be able to easily handle bandwidth-greedy Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube and other streaming services. (Photo | Flickr)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham